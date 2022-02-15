NUGS must reconsider filing fee

The concerned student wants the filing fee reduced

The exorbitant filing fees imposed for student leadership positions are a surefire prescription for corruption. How can aspirants obtain such huge monies, and how do they repay them when elected? One of the focus areas to start fighting corruption is the Tertiary education level politics where student leaders are groomed to become mainstream politicians.

At the just-ended Central Committee meeting in Tamale, it was announced that the Filing Fee for NUGS Presidential candidates is GHC 2,200 and GHC 1,700 for other portfolios. I think this decision must not be allowed to hold because of the possibility of heightening the already present corruption in student politics.



As a former student leader, I condemn the charging of such high filling fees for student leadership positions in no uncertain terms. I think it should not be encouraged at any level.



Student leadership positions which are supposed to be an avenue for the student leaders to seek the interest of their colleague students and lead advocacy on student-related issues have gradually transformed into a money-making endeavor.

This worrying development must not be left to go away without any immediate actions by the stakeholders in various governance structures of student leadership. Some steps must be taken to reverse this exorbitant filing fee without delay.



The leadership of NUGS should reconsider the filing fee to a more reasonable and reduced amount to give the opportunity to many students who desire to serve the Union.