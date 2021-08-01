Nana Addo should use the money his wife refunded to build the National Cathedral

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

We, of the non-profit Action Movement Youth Volunteers, register our disappointment at the attempt by President Akufo-Addo to shamefully ask Ghanaians to help him build a cathedral he had personally promised God when he needed power.

What does the bible say in Numbers 30:2? It says if a man vows a vow to the Lord, or swears an oath to bind himself by a pledge, he shall not break his word. He shall do according to all that proceeds out of his mouth.



At a recent public event, President Akufo-Addo said the construction of the cathedral was a fulfilment of a promise he made to God in the run-up to the 2016 general elections to the glory of God should he win the presidency.



What has changed now for Nana Addo through the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to passionately appeal to Ghanaians to help in building of the proposed National Cathedral by donating GHC100.00 a month.



It was alleged that the First Lady of the Republic of Ghana has decided to pay back all allowances paid into her personal coffers since 2017 till date to the state. An accumulated amount of GHC899,097.84.



We, therefore, advise the President to use the said money to build the National Cathedral he had earlier promised to build for God than to shamefully ask Ghanaians to donate GHC100.00 monthly each as stated by the Finance Minister to support the construction of the National Cathedral amidst numerous economic challenges.

Again Ken Ofori-Atta said "if we don't build a national cathedral, stones will rise up and do it. Why appeal to Ghanaians in the first instance when he knew that stones could rise up and build a cathedral, this is an insult to the good people of Ghana?"



We therefore pose these questions to him for quick responses:



1. Did Ghanaians promise to build a National Cathedral for God or it was Nana Addo's personal promise?



2. When did personal promise become public appeal?



3. You have increased public workers salaries by 4%, yet you ask for support from them?

4. Is this a broken promise or disobedience?



5. Is this not a misplaced priority.



We hereby advise the President to access his decision and come back again.