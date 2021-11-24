Nana Ato Arthur, the face behind the transformation of Local Government Service Delivery

Head of Local Government Services, Nana Ato Arthur

Leadership is key to the efficient and effective functioning of every organisation in the world. Clearly, the successes or failures of every human institution are defined by its leadership.

In Ghana, some organisations and institutions have become world-class entities in service delivery standards based on their leadership and one key institution worth mentioning is the Local Government Service under the stellar leadership of Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur.



Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur having assumed the mantle of leadership of the Local Government Service in 2017 has essentially changed the face of Local Government Service Delivery. Indeed, he has brought some satisfactory level of innovation, dynamism, diligence, and progress to the Local Government Service.



Key amongst them is the successful recruitment of qualified young people to not only offer them employment but also augment the staff strength of the various local authorities to ultimately implement central government policies and programmes, and also provide tailored services at the local level.



Also, worth noting is his frantic desire of securing a befitting office infrastructure for the Office of the Head of Local Government Service. This desire has culminated in the earnest construction of a state-of-the-art head office for the Service. It is elating to know that work is steadily progressing at the site and it is expected to be completed by 2022.



Under the sterling leadership of Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, intimidation and conflicts between political authorities at the District Assemblies and staff of the Local Government Service is now a thing of the past.

Indeed, the days where Local Government Service staff were often intimidated with transfers for not submitting to the whims and caprices of MMDCEs in the discharge of their duties within the purview of the Local Government Service protocols is no more. It is heartwarming to know that Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur with his vast experiences in the fields of academia, politics, and public service has stemmed this tide.



Again, his introduction of new units such as the statistical unit and revamping of the client service unit has strengthened service delivery at the local government level. The client service unit has thus far provided the channel for Assemblies to strengthen client relationships through the 'report and feedback' system established by the unit.



It is also imperative to know that Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur has transformed the Local Government Service into a world-class service-oriented organisation to the admiration of all in the last five years. Indeed, certain bureaucracies that inhibited the seamless operation of some administrative procedures such as promotions, conversions, transfers, and postings have all been eliminated making these procedures as easy as ABC now.



It is no surprise that the Local Government Service has now become the envy of many to that extent that staff of other public institutions clamour to join the service. The Local Government Service could not have asked for more than the dynamic leadership it is being served with under the stewardship of Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur.