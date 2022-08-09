Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings shouldn't betray the NDC, if the party is not interested in her

Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings

It is no longer a secret that Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings has some resentment toward John Mahama, the former president of Ghana. The former first lady of Ghana and spouse of the late John Jerry Rawlings, who founded the current National Democratic Congress, believes she is deserving of a significant role in the party's operations.

It appears that John Mahama, the current head of the National Democratic Party, has declined to cooperate or work with Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings for a number of reasons. This has led to a certain amount of animosity toward Mahama, and as a result, the former first lady is sabotaging the party's efforts and perhaps disclosing information to NPP leader Nana Akufo Addo in an effort to damage Mahama's reputation.



It can be challenging to determine the truth about certain stories that are popular on social media because while they are excellent resources for moral education, they are also the worst sources of misinformation and propaganda. Apparently, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings met President Akufo Addo at a gathering and told him of a plot Mahama had against him, according to a video that appeared yesterday on "Youtube".



As previously said, there are several videos spreading false propaganda against political parties and individuals on "Youtube," so I am unable to determine or corroborate how sincere Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' assertion is. However, Konadu must stop if she is truly engaging in such behavior.



For a variety of reasons, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings may harbor animosity toward John Mahama and the NDC party. For instance, she stated that in the past, when Mahama was president, they attempted to visit him three times, but his staff allegedly ignored their request. Additionally, she had intended to run for president using the NDC platform, but that was also rejected.

This article doesn't intend to harm Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings' reputation; rather, it aims to make her aware of the fact that, as a former first lady, she should honor her husband's legacy and maintain neutrality toward other political parties in the nation, after her husband has passed away.



She shouldn't act like a political prostitute who leaks damaging information about the NDC to the NPP or vice versa in exchange for favors since that will reflect poorly on her and also amounts to betraying her late husband.



Political issues can be resolved, so if Nana Konadu and Mahama are having issues, they must find a solution. She should also quit betraying her late husband by telling the NPP about the NDC's political maneuvers. A former first lady shouldn't behave that way, especially if she wants to be respected in Ghana.