Nana Kweku Ofori Atta applauds the President for warning the Board of Directors of State Enterprises

Nana Kweku Ofori Atta

I am extremely humbled to have heard that the president of the Republic Of Ghana, His Excellence Nana Danquah Akuffo Addo has taken a bold step to warn his appointees over unnecessary demands from his management. I believe it is a good step in the right direction Mr President, we do appreciate it.

The only way to restore hope to Ghanaians now is to begin to deal with his own people decisively to serve as a deterrent for others who are engaging in such behaviour.



Mr president you are known as a man of justice and accountability let us see it within your government to restore the hope that ghanaians had in you, which made them vote for you massively during the election.



Thumps up sir.



Quoting him;



“President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned board of directors of state enterprises to desist from interfering in the day-to-day management of their respective Specified Entities.

He also asked them to stop making unwarranted demands on their management.



Mr Akufo-Addo said these while making a case for good corporate governance practices in state institutions.



“You must remember that, in each of your entities, you have, apart from SIGA, an overall supervisor or monitor, which is the relevant sector Minister, and, ultimately, the Minister for Public Enterprises.



“If the hierarchy is rigorously maintained, we are guaranteed an enhanced performance and output of your various entities,” he said on Monday, 3rd October 2022, when he held a meeting with the Director General of the State Interests and Governance Authority, and Chairpersons of Specified Entities at Jubilee House, the seat of the nation’s presidency.



He further directed the Director-General of State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) to work with the Auditor-General into the causes of the infractions cited in the latest report, identify persons responsible and make the necessary recommendations as prescribed by law.

Mr Akufo-Addo indicated that specified entities have a duty to create the economic superhighway.



“However, the current trend of affairs neither portrays that picture, nor reflects positively on the managers of our Specified Entities, oversight institutions, and the government itself. It is a clear indication of poor supervision and management, as well as poor enforcement of implementation and sanctions of the needed measures,” President Akufo-Addo said.



He continued, “I appointed you as leaders of these Specified Entities with the strong belief that you would ensure a positive change in the narrative of loss-making entities and build value for the people of Ghana. That has not happened, so I expect more from you.”



Exactly!! That’s the President we voted for. Ghana can surely be better if we start doing things right. Thank you Mr President