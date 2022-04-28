National Cathedral and the fires! Since 2018 but still relevance

National Cathedral

Lately, I was trying to deep my hands and mind in the social pot where the issues are boiling in. Some are trying their sea-strength just to quench the furnace of heart of men to put up the perceived, "the most holy divine edifice" for the people called the national cathedral and some are also trying to ignite their hurricane fun-power to fan the fire of their heart.

But in all, the truth still stand rootly; one thing we cannot take out from our dissenting view is the fact that both sides whether we opposed or agreed with the motives of constructing national edifice for solely Christian activities do not mean: We are leading people to heaven, creating the atmosphere of Christ-centered living.



No matter how our views stand, the church have contributed massively to development of our country through some social interventions project, but hitherto there is need for more as the issues of life keep on complicating day by day.



In fact we have passed beyond the days of king Solomon, where temple becomes the focal point of divine presence and spirituality. The irony of our days is that we have countless number of the so-called sacred buildings all over every spitting point of our corner but rottenness and corruption seems to become routine of our daily living.

We can only secure our gates of salvation and others when learn to create fountain of easiness or open and available opportunities for people to exercise their inner and burning desires than making investment in monumental inanimate object just for history and storytelling.



We should not create the decorated white tomb, well-painted building with a polluted characters in it. It is absolutely unfruitful. The church will claim they are defeating other believing system but that is illusion, we cannot measure our impacts with structures and do the same thing as they do.



We have to wake-up from our slumber and start to create the working system and healthy environment for others to unleash their potentials and stop the pursuance of unnecessary ambitions.