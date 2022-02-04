Negritude in blackout!

'Literature paints a beautiful picture of negritude'

Modern sociology and science postulate that we are basically products of heredity and socialization and that, we are greatly affected by our parents’ genes. By this, our experiences and interactions with the environment directly affect our current thoughts.

Science tells us that we are most likely to think like our forefathers, behave like them, talk like them and even resemble them. The genes that ran through folks of the past generation should have traces in the current generation, however, it appears there is a complete disconnect in the hereditary and genetic traits between the early blacks and present-day blacks.



Literature paints a beautiful picture of negritude, a literary and ideological movement of French-speaking black intellectuals, up in arms through writing to defend, revalue, create consciousness and pride in the cultural heritage of Africans and blacks around the globe.



This movement was to influence Africans as well as blacks across the globe to reject the political, social, and moral domination of the West. The pioneers of this movement in the early 1950; Sedar Senghor, Aimé Césaire, and the likes, used the word negritude in its general sense to describe the black world in opposition to the West.



They entreated the blacks to have a sense of belonging to the black race and to be proud of being black. The literary productions of these intellectuals affirmed the black personality and redefined the collective values and experiences of blacks.



This all-encompassing movement sought to reject colonialism and the domination of European ideologies that held the black man inherently inferior to the whites. Undoubtedly, this movement led to the attainment of independence of countries in the African continent.



Libya had independence from Italy in 1951, Gold coast, now Ghana had independence from Britain in 1957, Guinea had theirs from France in 1958, Upper Volta, now Burkina Faso from France in 1960, etc. At the eve of Ghana’s independence, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah made a profound statement that the black man was capable of managing his own affairs.



This statement was a compliment to the movement that opposed the dominance of the West. Fast forward, in the entire record of history and with your assessment of the leadership style of a black man in the African continent, do you agree with Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s profound statement that the black man is capable of managing his own affairs? Has the African continent rejected colonialism and the domination of European ideologies?



If we are independent, why do we fall back on the West for our survival? Arguably, the independence of Africa was not obtained in any fierce battle, in my considered opinion, the independence in Africa was distributed like toffees by our colonial masters to the respective African countries with a hidden agenda to hide behind the crowd to throw stones.

There are unseen hands in the daily operations of our sovereign nations, a case in point, prior to the 2016 election, one of the much talked about issues was the Guantanamo Bay detainees.



Communicators in the opposition parties including the NPP, argued strongly that their presence could mushroom into pogroms that could destabilize the security of Ghana. The NPP after winning the election went dead-silent on these Guantanamo Bay detainees. They have not been deported and commentary on them has since not been heard. Could that be a perfect example of the unseen hands? Indeed, the gulf between theory and practice is wide.



JM could not manage his own affairs, he found himself under the wings of IMF that gave stringent conditions that shortchanged the ordinary Ghanaian citizen thereby defeating the purpose of negritude and rendering Nkrumah’s profound statement useless.



From 1957 to date, black men have been behind the steering wheel of the country (Ghana) but can we confidently say that we are managing our own affairs? Sixty-four years after independence, we are still struggling to distribute evenly the national cake. Again, with all the narratives heard about Dr. Bawumia, an astute Economist par excellence and a globally celebrated icon as head of the economic management team equally finds it difficult to liberate us from the west.



The cedi has broken jail and we are giving it a wild chase! This cedi and dollar race can be likened to the dollar having a V8 engine whilst the cedi has a Toyota Corolla engine, how can a Corolla chase a V8? There is danger ahead in this wild chase!



We are fond of running to the West for loans, medical checkups, technology, and even toothpick! Sédar Senghor, Aimé Césaire, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, your DNA and character traits are lost in us, instead of us rejecting colonialism and the domination of European ideologies that you fought against, we are fighting the opposite; we are glorifying them and supervising the laying of their eggs! The youth of our century are risking their lives to travel in rickety boats via the Mediterranean Sea to Europe to devalue their pride as black and assume a state of modern slaves.



Most of the young men and women are bleaching their skins to look like the whites. Most of our politicians are investing their monies in the western world to the neglect of Africa. Our cry is so loud that can be heard in heaven. Ghana under Kwame Nkrumah was seen as the breadbasket of Africa, Libya under Colonel Muammar Gaddafi was a country worth dying for, Burkina Faso under Thomas Sankara was a prototypical ‘Senghorian’ country, today, Libya is in crisis and Burkina Faso is in turmoil.



In the latter part of 2021, the Ghana government under the leadership of President Nana Addo was called to parliament to account for the cost of presidential travels in recent times, surprisingly and unconventionally, the taxpayers were told that the cost of the Presidential travels was a security matter.

Today, the government has come back to the taxpayers to argue that if we don’t pay more taxes to raise our revenue basket, we will either revert to IMF for support or the economy will crash. Should we pay more to be used on security matters that would not be known by the taxpayers? By all standards, accountability has been thrown to dogs!



The Speaker of the eighth parliament of the fourth Republic, Hon. Alban Bagbin, No. 3, hails from the Upper West Region, one of the poorest Regions in Ghana, he has seen no need to lobby for medical equipment for his home hospital but has decided to fly to Dubai for medical review. A comprehensive cost analysis of his three medical trips to Dubai can buy some if not all of the medical equipment needed in the Wa Regional Hospital.



No politician of our era can convince me that he or she can bridge the gap between the north and south of Ghana, the rich and the poor, the young and the old. Africans have been systematically impoverished by successive governments, no doubt about that, their actions and inactions speak volumes. Why can we cherish and value our culture, our sense of belonging, our color, etc. and be proud as blacks?



While Most Africans are wallowing in abject poverty, some few people are networking a grand scheme to create, loot, and share with their cohorts the meagre resources that have been entrusted into their care.



What negritude sought to achieve; the rejection of western ideologies has fallen flat on the face as the west has trained us to hate ourselves and reject our culture and consequently developed an appetite for foreign products!



The greatest weapon employed by the white to completely break the spine of Africa is religion. We have been made to denounce our traditional and ancient ways of interacting with God and rather hook on to a Western lifestyle; their way of life, eating, dressing, worshiping, etc.



Forgive my ignorance and permit me to ask the questions of an uneducated and unenlightened believer. Our maker is described as god and theirs as God, is this not semantics?



The introductory remarks say: The holy book was inspired, meaning the "authors” were inspired by God in writing the Bible. If the authors were inspired by God to write the Bible, shouldn’t readers too be inspired to read? What will happen to those who will read but will not understand?

Our understanding of religion is bizarre and the ideologies of the west will continue to dominate and folks of the African continent will continue to be modern-day slaves to the West. Pitifully, some pastors have capitalized on the gullible nature of the African to unduly exploit their congregants. Some are even claiming to have the telephone number of God. You can imagine what the dialing code will be, is it +233, +508, +144, +234. It is only in Africa that we the converts can kiss women in the church to deliver them from evil!



Petrifying, isn’t it?



A School of thought may argue that the independence of the African countries is a curse rather than a blessing. South Africa had independence in 1961 but was still under the rule of the whites until 1994 when a black man, Nelson Mandela took over.



In the case of Ghana and other African countries, a black man took over immediately after independence. The Presence of the whites in South Africa for years even after independence created a huge difference between South Africa and other African countries. This clearly explains why South Africa is doing better than her compatriots in the continent in areas of infrastructure, health, and education. This also explains why South Africa was able to win the bid to host the 2010 world cup tournament.



Is there any country in Africa that can host the world cup apart from south Africa? In 2010, South Africa government spent an approximation of 4 billion dollars in preparation for the world cup, Brazil spent an estimated 15 billion dollars in 2014 on world cup preparations, Russia spent over 14 billion dollars in 2018 and Qatar has earmarked 220 billion dollars to host the 2022 World Cup tournament.



(Credit: Shelly Cernel.) As far back as 2010, South Africa was able to raise 4 billion dollars to prepare for the world cup, when will Ghana catch up? According to Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC,) from 2011-2020, Ghana was able to bag 6.550 billion dollars from oil revenues, clearly, 10 years of our oil revenue put together is insignificant. When can we ever host a world cup tournament?



According to FIFA, for any country to host a world cup tournament, that country must:



1. Have 12 Stadia that each has a minimum capacity of 40,000 – 80,000,

2. Each stadium should have an airport nearby and each airport must have a minimum capacity of 1,450 passengers per hour.



3. Have 72 base camp hotels for teams and referees, as well as 4 hotels per stadium location.



For spectators, they require 1,760 – 8,080 hotel rooms.



The big question remains; which African country can meet FIFA’s requirement to host a world cup tournament and whether the black man can completely reject colonialism and the domination of western ideologies. Have we lost the DNA of Nkrumah and his associates?