New face new hope for Lower Manya youth front

Raymond Owulaku is the youth organizer hopeful for Lower Manya Krobo constituency

Hon. Raymond Owulaku, Lower Manya Krobo constituency Youth Organizer hopeful

indeed, moral suasion is to take up responsibility and discharge it to our reasonable ability.



The youth over the nation have been known as substantial human resource with the potential to contribute relatively to national development and therefore must be accorded such recognition and be involved in national development.



For political systems to be representative, we need a youth leader who is well trained, experienced, have human relations, can connect dreams to reality and a good mobilizer.



When young people are disenfranchised or disengaged from political processes, a significant portion of the population has little or no voice or influence in decisions that has the potential to negatively affect the party.

Lower Manya currently need a youth leader who is courageous, selfless, have plans for the youth, understand dynamics in our modern politics, ready to go the extra mile, passionate towards everyone and ready to serve.



On this note, I present to you a young man full of hopes and aspirations for the youth.



Hon. Raymond Owulaku is a selfless young man who started serving the party during his school times; hon. Raymond served as the First Tein President of Pentecost University.



He is an accountant by profession who holds masters degree in Supply Chain Management from Sikkim Manipal University in India.