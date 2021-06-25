Nkrumah never dies

Source: Kit Yawson

Ghana’s only visionary leader, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s arch and bitter enemies, New Patriotic Party (NPP) have rekindled their downright and utter hatred for him even in his grave, courtesy of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor of the NPP who has recently made a bizarre statement out of spite, prejudice, and jealousy he and his party harbour against Dr Nkrumah.

However, the statement shall not resonate with the people of Ghana because of all the leaders of NPP put together, they cannot match Nkrumah’s record in any capacity until the heavens are no more. And posterity shall never forgive them, now and in the future for having set the pace of development backwards in Ghana.



Mr Kufuor has spoken the language of an NPP serial caller, and he is so positive about being negative about Nkrumah’s unparalleled achievements for Ghana. In Mr Kufuor’s wisdom, Nkrumah made a huge mistake building factories and spending Ghana’s reserves of $450 million dollars which was in the Bank of Ghana instead of investing it just as other third-world turned first world countries like Singapore and Dubai did. Of course, Nkrumah would not have invested Ghana’s funds in the territory of the imperialists and colonialists.



Yes, Mr Kufuor has pushed himself into a corner from whence he cannot come out any time soon. The only way out for him is to get off his high horse and withdraw his weird statement unbecoming of a person who is supposed to be a statesman and an ex-President indeed. I am not convinced that the ex-president thought deeply into what he said.



He clearly spoke before he would think about what he said from all intent and purposes. Nkrumah and his party, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) did not waste time on attaining independence and implemented so many projects including the building of several secondary schools and universities, Tema township, Akosombo Dam and township, Hydro-electric project and many more because as a new country, Ghana needed to divorce itself from the shackles of neo-colonialism and imperialism.



News trending in Ghanaian media circles about ex- President Kufuor’s condemnation of Nkrumah’s administration has raised fresh eyebrows and it calls for Nkrumah’s followers to respond to the weird claims of someone who has been our nation’s president for 8 (eight) consecutive years from 2000 to 2008.

Our Lord Jesus Christ testified that a prophet has no honour in his hometown, and this reflects NPP’s rejection of Nkrumah. Truly, of all leaders of NPP put together they do not match Nkrumah’s record of achievements because they were merely bitter losers, having lost all elections to Nkrumah and his CPP.



Nkrumah’s party beat the NPP even in their Chief Leader J.B. Danquah’s constituency. In fact, Mr Kufuor has unconsciously rekindled the name and memory of Kwame Nkrumah for the remarks he has made recently. The stone that the builders rejected, they say, has now become the head cornerstone.



The Nkrumah who was condemned and rejected by the NPP has now become the focus of new hope for development in our country. Nkrumah must be turning in his grave, calling on his followers and descendants to get together in unity to continue the foundations that he laid for the nation.



Nkrumah’s abandoned projects include the following: Aboso Glass Factory, now a ghost town, only inhabited by reptiles and other animals. The Meridien Hotel at Tema is a disused building that could house over 400 homeless people, Bonsa Tyre Factory no longer manufactures tyres, whilst Ghana is happy to import even second-hand lorry tyres.



Tarkwa Gold Refinery, collapsed prior to production by Busia and his NPP; and the premises is now a student’s hostel, whiles Ghana is happy to import gold trinkets, rings, necklaces etc. Kade match factory was also collapsed, and Ghana still imports matches to light our fires. Ghana Airways and Black Star Shipping Lines have all been closed.

Today, Ghana has no aeroplanes and Ghanaians travel on British Airways, KLM, Egypt Airlines, Ethiopian Airlines and others. These are critical issues the NPP must worry about but to condemn Nkrumah for his blueprint for Ghana is an NPP error and I would suggest a formal apology from ex-President Kufuor and his party for untoward remarks against Kwame Nkrumah who meant only the best for Ghana.



Nkrumah engaged with the Russians and the Chinese, NPP condemned him for that but today NPP has a party branch in China and of course the Chinese have been given the license to operate illegal mining in Ghana at the highest level.



The list of Kwame Nkrumah’s abandoned projects would take hours to compile. Many writers have provided lists of Kwame Nkrumah’s achievements that have been rubbished by the NPP administrators who are happily importing corned beef, tinned tomatoes and other products to the extent that the majority of Ghana’s younger generations do not really know what Nkrumah did for Ghana because NPP has tried endlessly to erase Nkrumah’s records from Ghana’s history when the rest of Africa and the Caribbean countries and indeed the black race all over the world hold Nkrumah in high esteem.



When the name of Ghana is mentioned anywhere in the world the first question we get confronted with is Kwame Nkrumah and not Danquah, not Busia, and certainly not Dombo because these men are not relevant to the cause of Ghana’s independence. Nkrumah was a very unique statesman. His story can only be likened to that of Jesus Christ because before Jesus Christ there were great prophets, but his name is mentioned and heard to this date.



Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ and not the prophets before Christ. Similarly, before Nkrumah, there were important personalities and politicians like John Mensah Sarbah, Dr Kwegyir Aggrey, J.B.Danquah, Emmanuel Akuffo Addo, Ako Adjei but our God-ordained Kwame Nkrumah was the one to lead his colleagues to gain independence for the Gold Coast and this is the reason Nkrumah’s name ranks highest amongst that of his peers.

Merely serving or having served as a President does not automatically entitle one to the accolade of a “statesman” because a true statesman, by definition, is a skilled, experienced, and respected political leader. Mr Kufuor’s comment is a prank to divert attention from discerning Ghanaians away from the gun violence that is very pronounced in the heart of Accra, Jamestown of all places.



The question to ask is what violent activities are taking place in Bawku, Kulungugu, Tarkwa, Dompim, Apremdo Hohoe, Sunyani, and other remote areas of the country that we are not aware of. In effect, Mr Kufuor wants to save face for the NPP that is gradually losing face with the society, and fix the country's calls to the NPP government apart.



A real statesman must be concerned with current gun brandishing youths not only in Accra but also in the Ashanti region and areas that we are not aware of. Mr Kufuor must also be worried also about unemployment in the country, the awfully bad and nonmotorable roads in the country.



This afternoon I watched a video about a pathetic Kyiraa Road in Berekum in the Brong Ahafo region. Motor vehicles cannot drive safely through that road, except the Okada tricycle that can wean its way around the manhole and pond in the middle of the road. We now have stone age roads in Ghana. Under Nkrumah’s administration, Ghana would have had excellent roads everywhere in the country in the 21st century.



These problems outlined above are issues our ex-President Kufuor must talk and worry about but not Kwame Nkrumah’s excellent foundations laid for Ghana until he was overthrown by the same NPP.

Finally, I urge the descendants and supporters of Nkrumah’s cause to get back together in unity to prepare and continue his works in a particularly good time for the 2024 general elections. We cannot wait until 2024 before we get organized.



The time is now, and I am now calling on the People’s National Convention, Progressive People’s Party, Convention People’s Party, Great Consolidated People’s Party, Ghana Union Movement, and all Independent candidates. There is great support for Nkrumahists political parties to unite and the rest shall be historic. There is a victory for us because Nkrumah never dies.