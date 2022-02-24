Kwame Nkrumah, First President of Ghana

The world hates good people

Nkrumah once had the ‘word’



The Christ sent to save Ghanaians



From the shackles of soul slavery



From the meningitis of imperialists



But neo-colonialists were way stronger

Their son, National Liberation Council (NLC)



They dropped a menhir on Nkrumah and ran



While he was inflating peace into the world



The irony that ironed out the (NLC’s) hospitality



They thus inflated a big lie against the economy

That Nkrumah's regime requires immediate fixing



By their fixing, (NLC) rather crucified Ghana



They turned the economy upside down



Nothing worked and nothing wrought



State institutions went into prostitution

A farrago of foreign policies ‘sexed’ them



The coup was a curse crashing the citizenry



But the (NLC) was cruising cannily in disguise



Citizens would later shed tears about Nkrumah



Reminiscing the days of the industrial revolution

Even so, Ghana has lost its bearing till date



But dwells on Nkrumah’s sagged breast for milk



This is why we do say: ‘Nkrumah never dies’