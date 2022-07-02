Nkrumah's quotations provide insight into the challenges that Ghana faces

Kwame Nkrumah

"If we don't confront the difficulties in Africa with a unified front and a common purpose, we shall continue arguing and wrangling among ourselves until we are colonized again and become the burdens of a far bigger colonialism than we suffered up to now," Kwame Nkrumah

Who in Ghana can stoutly assert that decades after Kwame Nkrumah made this claim, the country does not still find itself in a comparable situation? I don't believe anyone in Ghana can contest Nkrumah's assertions that everything is good and the system is moving forward smoothly.



Yes, Ghanaians are suffering, but we are not living in the colonial era. Numerous claims have been made that Africa would have been better off under the control of its colonial masters because after gaining independence, African leaders have let down the general populace.



What encourages people to enter politics in Ghana or elsewhere in Africa? Because it appears that the majority of African politicians are motivated to enter politics in order to accumulate a fortune, if I were to interview any Ghanaian politician, this would be my first question on the list.



Despite having abundant natural resources, the daily struggles of the average African are never seen in developing nations. This is sufficient evidence to show that the country is also suffering from poor leadership in addition to corruption.



Why are African leaders unable to end poverty despite having so many resources? One of the main problems that many African countries are currently facing is the lack of adequate schools, healthcare facilities, clean water, and work opportunities.

Ghana has greater room for improvement, but the doors are closed since Ghanaians do not makeup one. While it is in the best interests of many to bring people together, some people want to keep them apart.



Like all African nations, Ghana's politics were corrupted by greed. The assumption that the NDC has already "chopped" enough and that the NPP should now "chop" is slowing down Ghana's rapid development.



You may witness the depressing images of how many Ghanaians are battling in Ghana. On the streets of Accra, vendors rush after and dangerously weave between moving vehicles while carrying heavy wares, such as yam tubers.



Everyone is scrambling to sell something to avoid being a burden on families since they lack education and a future. Why do these difficulties with the economy only occur in third-world nations?



Our resources are being thrown away on unnecessary and incorrect initiatives, and the situation in mineral-rich Africa is so awful that some illiterates and superstitious people believe the continent is cursed.

What transgression has Africa made to merit a curse? Even the colonial rulers who committed so many crimes in the nations of Africa are fortunate. They have a job, food, a good education, and access to medical care, which makes life worth living.



"Neo-colonialism is illustrated and highlighted by the conundrum of Africa. Although her earth is rich, the groups and people who want to keep Africa poor continue to benefit from the products that come from above and below the soil, not primarily Africans.” Kwame Nkrumah



What was mentioned by Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana's first president, decades ago, can be traced to the current events in Ghana. Africa will continue to be poor, which will hurt everyone, even the children until its nations unite together to resist foreign aggression.