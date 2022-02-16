No amount of repackaging can survive the killer E-levy

The controversial E-levy is still pending

Our elders do say that a market that would be massively patronized is usually detected in the morning. The vice-versa of this statement is manifestly clear in the morning.

The long-standing brouhaha surrounding the embattled Killer E-levy is something that has gained a lot of currency in Ghana and beyond. It has been quite conspicuous that the Nana Addo and Alhaji Bawumia led government has an insatiable quest to push the killer E-levy down the throats of the disgruntled Ghanaians. The great NDC that has been consistent with its advice to the government on the wasteful ventures government engages in, resists the killer E-levy because of its dire impacts on ordinary Ghanaians. It is trite knowledge that the NDC has always demonstrated enough sensitivity to the plight of Ghanaians on matters like this. We have witnessed the resilience demonstrated by the 137 NDC MPs in parliament in opposing this breath sucking E-levy for the shake of the ordinary Ghanaians.



Ghanaians have demonstrated sufficiently enough to drum home their disgust for the introduction of this killer E-levy. However, it appears the government is suffering from hearing impairment. They are unable to hear the loud voices protesting against their “only source” of raising funds. Our elders say that the voice of the people is the voice of God. It is unfathomable this government consistently disregards the voice of God yet we have some cross-section of the clergy supporting such group. A group of people that does not listen to the voice of God is devilish and all activities of that group are deemed profane and unacceptable to God. It is not astonishing Ghana is experiencing what has never been experienced before. Our homeland Ghana instead of being blessed rather appears to be under cursed. The cause of this could be a multifaceted one which I would deal with in my next epistle.



Looking at the activities that are being carried out by the government to woo the already peeved Ghanaians to accept the killer E-levy, it is indicative of how callous, desperate and overzeal this government is to imposing the unfriendly and unwelcome killer E-levy on Ghanaians by all manner of means.



Having failed to bulldoze their way through parliament, they have now resorted to repackaging the same E-levy and carrying it through town hall meetings with the aim of hoodwinking Ghanaians.

After they have organized about three town hall meetings and having realized the consistently held position of Ghanaians on the killer E-levy, they have decided to deliberately descend into empty threats on certain policies. Free Senior High School, fertilizers for farmers, agenda 111, roads construction among other policies are threatened to be abandoned if the killer E-levy fails to be approved.



It is clear that the government has cast common sense into the winds and charted the familiar path of lazy thinking and their usual rhetoric. We Ghanaians are discerning. E-levy is thievery. E-levy is pure stealing from the pockets of Ghanaians. We will not accept it today. It will never see the light of the day.



We Ghanaians have shown how consistently we have held to the position that E-levy is inimical to our survival. If President Nana Addo and his vice Alhaji Bawumia think that they cannot do anything for Ghanaians without the killer E-levy, it is not too late for them to throw in the towel and bow their heads in shame. They should resign and give the seat to people who are more prepared to lead and develop Ghana without hanging the killer E-levy on the necks of Ghanaians. John Dramani Mahama and the NDC are ready to lead the charge once again to give a facelift to Ghana.



In conclusion, president Nana Addo and the NPP should know that Ghanaians have made up their mind against the killer E-levy. No amount of repackaging, no amount of town hall meetings and no amount of policy threats will survive the killer E-levy. They must know that the failure of the killer E-levy is as certain as the daylight. They should stop wasting our little resources on town hall meetings. Enough is enough.