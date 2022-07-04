Not only Ghana, these countries have also sought IMF support following the global pandemic and economic downturn

Other countries are seeking for a bailout from the IMF too

In a bid to add to the revenue generation sources to accelerate the development pace of the country, the New Patriotic Party(NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo, introduced the electronic transactions levy known as e-levy.

Hitherto, sections of the Ghanaian public, especially the opposition elements, mounted pressure on the government to seek financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund(IMF) instead of relying on the e-levy.



Sensing that the e-levy would generate enough internally to augment the revenue stream to manage the economy instead of falling on external support which would come with conditionalities, the Executive earlier took a decision not to go to the IMF. However, the begrudging and negative attitude of some Ghanaians not to support the policy by evading it partly led to a point that indicates a failure to achieve the set target.



The Ministry of Finance projected to accrue Ghc4.5billion annually from the e-levy. But per sources close to the ministry, two months into its implementation, only about Ghc54million had been realized, an amount far below the monthly projected Ghc300 million.



In view of the fact that the Ghanaian economy like any other economy in around the world has been ravaged by the covid-19 pandemic coupled with the effect of the Russia-Ukraine war, the government had no option but to fall on the IMF for financial assistance. President Akufo-Addo has therefore directed his Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta to engage the IMF for a possible support to help the economy recover from the ravaging effects of the global pandemic and the economic crunch.



This development has generated mixed reactions from the public. While some have lambasted the government for relying on IMF, others have praised it saying that is the best decision in our present circumstances.



As a people, we should take cognisance of the fact that revenue mobilization is key to sending development to all parts of the country. Everyone wants their roads constructed and social amenities like hospitals, schools, and markets built in their communities.



Graduates like nurses, teachers, and doctors who have completed their training, want the government to issue financial clearance for their postings and get paid as well. All these involve revenue to undertake. It is therefore ironic that, the same citizens who want such services provided by the state, will kick against moves and policies by the government to raise the needed revenue to be deployed to satisfy these aspirations. It is high time citizens realised that, governance is a shared responsibility. If one fails to honour his/her part, it affects the collective good of the entire country.

It should also be noted that, the decision to go to the IMF for financial assistance, is to help our economy recover from the shackles of the global economic downtown which has partly resulted from covid-19 pandemic. Many other countries have been badly affected by the pandemic.



This has compelled them to also fall on the IMF for assistance. It not only Ghana that has taken this urgent but important decision.



The data below shows other countries apart from Ghana that has sought financial support from the IMF following the global pandemic:



Active IMF Lending Commitments as of May 31, 2022



Country Start date Expiration Amount Agreed



1. Afghanistan 6/11/20 5/5/24 $259.4million



2. Cameroon 29/7/21 28/7/24 $161milliom

3. C.A.R. 20/12/19 19/12/22 $83.5million



4. Chad 10/12/21 9/12/24 $392million



5. D.R. Congo 15/7/21 14/7/24 $1.06billion



6. Congo Rep. 21/1/22 20/1/25 $324million



7. Gambia 23/3/20 22/6/23 $55million



8. Kenya 2/4/21 1/6/24 $407million



9. Liberia 11/12/19 10/12/23 $155million

10. Madagascar 29/3/21 28/7/24 $219.96million



11. Mali 28/8/19 27/8/22 $139.95million



12. Moldova 20/12/21 19/4/25 $198million



13. Mozambique 9/5/22 8/5/25 $340.8million



14. Nepal 12/1/22 11/3/25 $282.4million



15. Niger 8/12/21 7/12/24 $197.4million



16. Sao Tome& P. 2/10/19 1/2/23 $14.8miion

17.Sierra Leone 30/11/18 29/6/23 $124.4million



18. Somalia 25/3/20 24/3/23 $252.8million



19. Sudan 29/6/21 28/9/24 $1.73billion



20. Uganda 28/6/21 27/6/24 $722million



21. Argentina 25/3/22 24/9/24 $31.9billion



22. Costa Rica 1/3/21 31/7/24 $1.2billion



23. Jordan 25/3/20 24/3/24 $1.07billion