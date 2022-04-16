0
Oh my Lord, send me back: Ramadan day thirteen

Take Me Back Ramadan day thirteen

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: Abdul Rahman Odoi

After man was fashioned

Nothing precluded his intent

His innate longing was to serve the living God

All because he was a tinge fallible

He gripped the hope of being inviolable

But suddenly, his heart shrunk to the path of evil

Anything good became naked on him

Making him to live a life full of rife in the neighborhood

So he was baptized into the devil’s brotherhood

Then became he, a man of the world.

Being the all-forgiving and all-merciful

He sent messengers with a Devine message,

to enable him to close the chapter of that contumacious passage.

But man didn’t appreciate that holy package.

No amount of preaching tamed him

He committed atrocities to the brim

He neither retire nor ceasefire

That was his goatish desire

And oh, death struck him dumb

He saw the Angel of death coming

to fiercely take hold of his slothful soul

He reminisced how being righteous

could have been his only savior

But time was far spent in perversion

Then he says, “Rabbir Ji’on”

(Oh my Lord, send me back)

Now he wanted to do an iota of good

for him to be forgiven?

But the Lord says: “I reprieveth no soul when its term cometh.”

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi
