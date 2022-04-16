Oh my Lord, send me back: Ramadan day thirteen

Ramadan day thirteen

After man was fashioned

Nothing precluded his intent



His innate longing was to serve the living God



All because he was a tinge fallible



He gripped the hope of being inviolable



But suddenly, his heart shrunk to the path of evil



Anything good became naked on him

Making him to live a life full of rife in the neighborhood



So he was baptized into the devil’s brotherhood



Then became he, a man of the world.



Being the all-forgiving and all-merciful



He sent messengers with a Devine message,



to enable him to close the chapter of that contumacious passage.

But man didn’t appreciate that holy package.



No amount of preaching tamed him



He committed atrocities to the brim



He neither retire nor ceasefire



That was his goatish desire



And oh, death struck him dumb

He saw the Angel of death coming



to fiercely take hold of his slothful soul



He reminisced how being righteous



could have been his only savior



But time was far spent in perversion



Then he says, “Rabbir Ji’on”

(Oh my Lord, send me back)



Now he wanted to do an iota of good



for him to be forgiven?



But the Lord says: “I reprieveth no soul when its term cometh.”