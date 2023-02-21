On our population growth: Doesn’t God take care of children

Population growth in Ghana

I was extremely shocked to learn that in 1950, the population of Ghana was

virtually at par with Denmark. According to Leticia Adelaide Appiah of the



National Population Council, “In 1950 the population of Denmark and Ghana



were 4,267,693 and 5,077,595 respectively.” Amazingly, “In 2023, the



population of Denmark is 5,882, 261 and that of Ghana is over 31 million.”



If my mathematics is correct, then, in the last seventy-three (73) years, the



population of Ghana has increased by five-hundred and ten percent (510.52%)



whereas the population of Denmark has increased by 37% over the same period.



What has accounted for this gargantuan difference in population growth between



the two countries?



In my opinion, the main difference is our inability to effectively check the



growth of our population. It looks as if Ghana is one of the countries that



have strictly adhered to the directive given by God in Genesis 1:28 which



states that “Be fruitful and increase in number; fill the earth and subdue it.



Rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky and over every living creature that moves on the ground”.



I think we have been so engrossed in the idea of multiplication that we have virtually relegated the aspect of taking dominion over our environment to the background. However, I do not believe that a loving God will command us to do something that will cause us to become impoverished as a people. Therefore, this command could mean much more than unchecked procreation. It means prospering in all our endeavours and excelling in all aspects of life.

Growing up, we were socialized into a society that values childbirth so much



that, even in professed Christian societies, the end of getting a child always



justifies the means. I am not saying it is unacceptable to give birth.



However, giving birth the right way is what I am trying to promote. What do



I mean by giving birth the right way? In my uninitiated knowledge of



population issues, giving birth when one is ready to take full and absolute



responsibility for the child and their upbringing is the best helpful way. Is



child birth in itself so great an achievement to solve the problems of our



society?



One thing that marvels me so much is the ability of people at the bottom of



the socioeconomic scale to specialize in reproduction so much so that they



tend to equate this to the blessing of God. Does God bless us with a gift that



could become a ‘burden’ for us? Or is God so disorganized to force ‘blessings’



on us who will later turn out to be ‘street children’ and ‘criminals’ in our



society? Again, can a God who prepares the ‘Garden of Eden’ before creating

humans allow us to produce ‘homeless’ and ‘vagabond’ people into the



world?



In Ghana, I have observed two scenarios. Person A, who is a well-educated



woman with a decent life, who is financially self-reliant, and contributes



significantly to national development in various capacities, is disregarded,



maligned and stigmatized due to her lack of a child (whether intentional or



unintentional). Person B, a teenager who is yet to complete senior high



school, gets pregnant for another teenager and gives birth to twins though



she is unprepared for such a responsibility, is respected and praised and



seen as “blessed by God with twins.” With this line of reasoning, could we



say Person A is cursed by God?



The people in the above paragraph, though hypothetical, present an



overview of our mindset as a people and why we have not been able to make



much economic progress. Unfortunately, Person B’s twin girls received poor



care and also became pregnant in their teens, perpetuating the teenage

pregnancy in their lineage.



Objective readers will bear with me that this analogy seem more real than fictitious. The entire society is woven around childbirth and so the more children one has the greater the respect they garner. Is it not worrying that we have outgrown all our systems?



From electricity to water and dormitories, from basic school desks to classrooms



and textbooks, we seem to always have a deficit of everything.



It is true that adolescent reproductive health education has not been very



efficient and effective in the past, it is also true that the same cultural



barriers that make ARH education unattractive, promotes any childbirth over



responsible childbirth. The same culture that rewarded our grandmothers for



giving birth to ten or more children, is the same system that is hindering our



economic development by placing undue pressure on all our systems.



In the past, childhood mortality was high due to lack of access to health



facilities. Therefore, it was common to see extremely large family sizes with



parents nurturing the thought that even if they lose some of their children to



death, they would still get some remaining. In this current era where there is



pressure on all the facilities and systems, it is incomprehensible for people to

raise large families in this country. Family planning is not evil, it is not



ungodly, nature plans for everything. It is just unfortunate that we have not



been able to grasp the relationship between population and development.



I have realized that the high dependency ratio we are witnessing, is an



outcome of unplanned childbirths. We cannot continue to perpetuate poverty



through teenage pregnancy, unchecked childbirth in families and cultural



practices that promote unnecessary population growth.



Let us remember that raising high quality humans will make our society



better than raising high number of people in suboptimal conditions that will



yield unproductive and ‘substandard’ citizens.



Yes, God takes care of children. However, “Heaven helps those who help



themselves” and so we cannot leave our population growth to chance.