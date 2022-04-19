'Only God can stop me' - Chairman Asare Bediako joins NPP Ashanti Regional chairmanship race

Former Asokwa NPP Chairman Asare Bediako

Former Asokwa Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Asare Bediako, has expressed his willingness once again to contest for the 2022 Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position.

Bediako, who has over the years been described as the father of NPP in the Ashanti Region, believes the right time is now to contest the seat, adding that, he would win and lead the party to the Promised Land.



To him, he has acquired enough experience over the years, knowledge, needed resources to mobilize for the party, and also make the party more attractive than it is currently.



Confirming his readiness to contest for the Kumasi seat in an interview on Oyerepa Breakfast Show hosted by Nana Mensah Joel, the longest-serving NPP constituency chairman in the Ashanti region, who had served the party in the Asokwa Constituency for 24 years disclosed that, only God can stop him from contesting in the upcoming contest this time round.



“The situation for which reason I stepped aside no longer exists. No one can stop me from contesting as Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP. It is only God who can stop me. If he speaks no one can counter his decision. I am telling my supporters that I am fully out to contest and require their prayers and support. God is king and I need them for the progress of the party to win the polls”.



He added, “I was preparing myself and besides the time is not due. Even if it is left with a month to the polls and I show up there is nothing wrong. I am not a new person in the race because I am already popular. I was engaged in consultations which is the reason for my late appearance in the scene. There were consultations that informed my decision to pull out of the race.

“It is not true the President asked me to step aside. If you love a party you will listen to elders and other stakeholders in order not to destroy it. It is not all the things I can say here so kindly understand me. I should not do something that will affect the fortunes of the party that is why in most cases we always say the party is supreme. I have thought through and decided that I should allow the interest of the party to reign”.



More Work



Chairman Bediako opines that the party needs to do a lot of work to secure the ‘breaking the 8’ agenda to a better successful fit.



He believes the agenda shouldn’t just be a mere talk shop but rather a certain high level of work in addition to certain pedigree of people to lead and anchor the agenda into reality.



“Supporters of the NPP in the Region should weigh the competencies of all the aspirants in order to choose the best for the region. The progress of the NPP in the region should be the prime objective of all supporters. Breaking the 8, Breaking the 8 should not just be a talk shop. We need proper arrangements in order to be able to break the 8. That is all I am pleading with our supporters in the Region” he disclosed.