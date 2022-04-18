Only a shallow-minded person in NPP will doubt Rockson Adofo’s indefatigable services to the party – Part III

Member of Parliament for Mampong, Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong

Do Ghanaian politicians and public service heads understand their duties when they are elected or appointed into such positions? Are they not required to serve the nation and the people?

However, unlike their white contemporaries, the Ghanaian politician or civil service heads come to lord themselves over the people, plunder funds and state assets. They boast off. They love to live in opulence and usually have disrespect for those below the prosperity ladder.



They gloat at the suffering of the poor and the needy. Where they happen to offer any little help to others, they will want the whole world to hear and will expect them to sing their praises.



In this write-up, some bible verses will be quoted to buttress my contention in attempts to wane the Member of Parliament for Mampong Constituency off his vainglory and purposive wickedness towards some students of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Mampong in the Ashanti region. He must at all cost be forced to get off his high horse.



Matthew 6:2-3 “2 So when you give to the needy, do not sound a trumpet before you, as the hypocrites do in the synagogues and on the streets, to be honoured by men. Truly I tell you, they already have their full reward. 3 But when you give to the needy, do not let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.”



In Mr. Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong’s needless heated argument with a parent of one of the wrongly sacked /demoted nursing students, he felt the unsolicited need to downplay the services rendered to NPP by Rockson Adofo.



While deriding Rockson’s services as next to nothing or insignificant, he was singing his own praises about the money he had, and has, been contributing towards the success of NPP.



Nevertheless, Jesus has a piece of advice for us in Mark 12:41-44 - It reads, “The Widow’s Offering…



“41 Jesus sat down opposite the place where the offerings were put and watched the crowd putting their money into the temple treasury. Many rich people threw in large amounts. 42 But a poor widow came and put in two very small copper coins, worth only a few cents.

"43 Calling his disciples to him, Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, this poor widow has put more into the treasury than all the others. 44 They all gave out of their wealth; but she, out of her poverty, put in everything—all she had to live on.”



The above biblical quotation is self-explanatory without requiring any further elucidation from me.



As long as my little assistance of suggestions, advice, and finance have helped in a way, although comparatively insignificant by the view of the pompous Mampong lawmaker, I am happy with it as Jesus is.



I remember once visiting the studio of Sources Radio in London in 2015/2016. DJ Sources (Sakordie) was making an air appeal for funds to buy things for the supporters, sympathisers, and members of NPP in the Northern regions of Ghana to rekindle them to work harder to bring NPP to power. He was requesting interested persons to contribute £200 per head.



After the programme, I asked DJ Sources to accompany me to one of the Automatic Teller Machines (ATM) in Edmonton Angel, North London, not far from his house/studio to withdraw £200 to give to him as my share of the contributions toward his appeal.



This little money may have helped garner a vote or two for NPP in the election of 2016. That is the magic of the widow’s mite appreciated by Jesus Christ. Little as it was, Jesus did appreciate it more than any of the huge offers by the rich people.



In 1 Corinthians 3:5-7, it is written, “5 What then is Apollos? And what is Paul? They are servants through whom you believed, as the Lord has assigned to each his role. 6I planted the seed and Apollos watered it, but God made it grow. 7So neither he who plants nor he who waters is anything, but only God, who makes things grow.…”



Therefore, neither Rockson Adofo nor Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong (MP and Deputy Foreign Minister), brought NPP to power in 2016 but God worked through a certain few people. I will use an analogy to describe them here. That notwithstanding, everybody who contributed money, advanced suggestions and advice or strategies, campaigned, and voted for NPP, did in effect help to bring the party to power.

However, there came a crunch period where if bold actions had not been taken by the guidance of God, John Mahama and his rogue NDC party would have rigged the election. During the 2016 campaign, John Mahama was doing Usain Bolt where he went and mounted a campaign platform. He and the NDC hierarchy were always saying they had won the election already.



Going to the polls was only a formality to satisfy the world that elections were organised or else, there was no need for it since they had won the election even long before the appointed election day, they used to say.



No wonder John Mahama was shocked to the bones when the election results went against him.



Was Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong among, or anywhere near this chain of people that threw the last-minute killer blow that landed John Mahama flat on his back on the ground, making nonsense of his Usain Bolt gymnastics?



The chain goes this way:



1st link offers crucial strategic advice/suggestion



2nd link offers critically needed money



3rd link travels up and down to collect a vital item

4th link takes the item and ……..



5th link downwards takes the item and distributes it among…..



Assuming the chain was made up of say thirty or so links to make a nice long necklace befitting the neck of a succulent damsel, the apple of any serious young man’s eye, was Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong one of the links? If he was not, then I shall suggest to him to shut his chirping beak up.



He had better take it as “monkey dey work baboon dey chop”.



Some people had toiled and wiped the sweat off their heads but they gained nothing personally. Therefore, if he is lucky to have chipped in a few English pound sterling and had had the chance to become a Deputy Foreign Minister, I shall entreat him not to open up old warts as they hurt.



DJ Sources was able to sensitise Ghanaians to vote massively for NPP more than the notorious Mampong MP had done yet, he is unknown in the corridors of power of the NPP.



There is one unsung hero that I shall write about in the future without whose crucial role played, the NPP would have lost the election to NDC through the rigging, I should think.



Had Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings once not said that the NDC had never won any genuine general elections in Ghana? How were they winning elections then? “Asem se be”. Your guess is as good as mine.

Do you dispute it when a crocodile emerges from underwater to inform you of the demise of the mother crocodile? No, because they live together under the water and knows better what goes on in there than you do.



Could Mr. Alex Dadey have been one of the links in the chain? All the links were strong to have survived the intense stress they were subjected to.



A chain is as strong as its weakest link. In this case, all the links were strong because the necklace turned out intact. It never got broken. What a perfect fruition of “The battle is the Lord’s”, as believed by then-presidential candidate Nana Akufo-Addo.



Human beings are ungrateful and wicked. How could link number 4, in the end, turn round to decline any knowledge of link number 3? Look how close they are. It is because of selfishness, insatiable greed, and all for me but nothing for you. Such is the stupid mentality of the Ghanaian or the black man hence our collective suffering as a nation and a people.



I leave Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong alone since he does not have a quarter of the detailed information I have on issues pertaining to rendering services to NPP, Kumawuman, and Ghana.



Next time around, he should be careful drawing people into the stupid fights he picks with people to avoid castigations and exposures.