Open letter to the Education Minister

Government is being urged to extend free SHS to private schools

I write to you, as a concerned teacher and unofficial spokesperson for pre-tertiary private schools to make a case for them why you need to reconsider the government’s decision not to engage the private schools to help ease the challenges of Free SHS and its resultant double-track system.

I make this call because some private schools have been making major and enviable strides in education. In the West African Senior School Certificate Examination, 2020 (WASSCE 2020) the National Overall Second Best Student, one Master Godfred Aseda Obeng, is a product of Hope College, a private senior high school which is a subsidiary of Village of Hope group, located at Gomoa Fetteh in Central Region.



The performance of Master Aseda Obeng is not a fluke because the college has been recording a number of straight 8As and the latest feat is a consolidation of the college’s performance over the years. The college, a wholly boarding institution, boasts of a well-equipped science laboratory, general library and highly qualified teachers including post Graduated teachers who are dedicated to the core of their duties. To put it blankly, the kind of quality teaching and learning facilities found in this college can compete with any facilities found in any Grade A school across the country.



Mr Minister, the quality teaching and learning materials I write about above contradict your statement you made in an interview with Mr Bernard Avle on Citi Breakfast Show on September 4, 2018, where you lumped all private schools as substandard and the government could not expend public funds on students in those schools. You stated: ‘…the teachers we have at the private schools do not have the qualification to teach at the public senior high schools and once you are using public money, everything you are doing there should be at the public level,”. You added that facilities in the private schools do not also meet standards set by the Ghana Education Service.

This was in response to the calls by some opinion leaders to include the private schools in the double-track system and free SHS programme in general. In as much as no one can dictate to the government how public funds are used, I think that it is high time the government reconsidered the decision not to include some good private schools in the Free SHS programme in the 2022 academic year.



I suggest government consider some policy suggestions some groups made to the government that the government let the money spent on students literally “chases” the students. In that case, whatever amount spent by the government cuts across all students irrespective of where the students receive their education, public or private schools. And since it is a public fund, high standards must be set for the private schools who wish to be part to meet before government engages them.



Through Ghana Education Service and National Teaching Council, the government should task inspectorate divisions to collaborate with the Conference of Heads of Private Second Cycle Schools (CHOPSS), to streamline things between the private schools and government. A checklist including the caliber of teachers, kind of teaching and learning materials expected is developed and whichever private school meets these requirements is engaged by the government. This would not only help curb graduate unemployment, but it would also help some private schools to continue to provide the best education to our teaming youth.