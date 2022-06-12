Open letter to the Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin

The issues of the ANTI-LGBTQ++ Bill have been in the public domain for a long time and the referral by the hon speaker to the constitutional, legal, and parliamentary affairs committee shouldn't take more than 3 good months for necessary legal works to be done on the Bill. But it seems the chairman of the committee, hon. Kwame Anyimadu- Antwi is compromised hence his delay tactics of the Bill.

The committee received not less than over 100 memos for and against the Bill, and it would have been wise if all are considered by now, but my investigation shows that less than 40 memos have been considered so far meanwhile PARLIAMENT was almost two months Recess, which would have offered the committee to conclude their works by far but alas, *the fat envelope from the LGBTQ++ community that has been chasing Hon Sam Nartey George Dzata and the sponsors of the Bill to drop the Bill might have landed itself on the table of the committee chairman, Hon Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi hence his adamant approach to calling his committee members to work on the Bill.



If the Hon MP as the Committee Chairman has nothing to fear or compromise on, then I call on him to speed up works on the Bill as soon as possible or resign for competent members on the committee to do the work. We have had enough patience for the committee but seems he is buying time for what is best known to him and those LGBTQ++ community sponsors.



Per our intelligence and information, 3 government appointees in government and in high control of power have been using monies and power to compromise works on the Bill and the same 3 signed huge cheques to rent a Mansion at Ridge for LGBTQ++ works and this was revealed by a repented LGBTQ victim.



We are monitoring them closely and shall get them exposed in due time. The general public must rise up for this government to get committed to the Bill since their actions and inactions speak volumes.

I am by this article calling on the Hon Speaker as mandated by the parliamentary standing orders to call the Committee Chairman hon Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi to order by giving him an ultimatum having exhausted the earlier 3 months' grace period with little work done.



The clergy, the Islamic authority, and the Traditional Rulers must add their voices to halt the LGBTQ++ movement.



I shall be writing on the LGBTQ++ movement and its modes of operations in the coming days. Those with authentic information can get to me through the above lines.



God bless GHANA