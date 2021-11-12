Oppong Nkrumah, new taxation is not necessary, the gap fiscal deficit is caused by corruption

Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Minister of Information

Ghana is one of the most corrupt countries in African politics and they find it so hard to stop this devilish act that continues to affect every infrastructure in the country.

Instead, they increase the burden of the common people by creating unnecessary tax systems to steal from them.



Nkrumah, the NPP government doesn’t need to introduce new taxes to rake in more revenue because the government hasn't done enough for the people to be taking their money all the time through dubious means of taxation systems.



It’s not an exaggeration; the NPP government is the only government in the political history of Ghana that has created more taxes to generate revenues than previous governments.



If the government is answering to the needs of the people wouldn’t have been a problem but they have refused to do that. The NPP has failed the common Ghanaians.



The NPP political strategy doesn’t only include empty sod-cutting to continuously deceive the people but also comes out with the creation of taxations to steal from the common people.

Ghana has enough resources to cater to the needs of the people, it is massive corruption has ruined the country and continues to deprive the common people of livelihood.



Oppong Nkrumah, an effective way of dealing with corruption in the country will generate enough money to fill the gaping fiscal deficit in the books you are talking about.



You claimed the dwindling revenue streams attributed to the coronavirus, that’s not true Oppong Nkrumah. In the first place, the NPP government lacks the knowledge to create jobs, therefore, many people are unemployed.



Secondly, the coronavirus affected every country worldwide but less in Africa, besides, funds were released to all African countries, including Ghana to handle the situation.



Till now, the NPP government couldn’t even account for how the money was used. Meanwhile, the government has positioned a health team from Nigeria at the Kotoka International Airport, taking $150 for the COVID-19 test. All these aren’t enough to feed the stomach of the corrupt NPP government officials?

Today, Oppong Nkrumah has appeared once again with a con plan to take the money they don’t deserve from the suffering of unemployed Ghanaians.



Public services like the construction of roads and hospitals don’t need the creation of new taxation. Where do all the monies drivers pay at the toll gates at various points in the country go?



Oppong Nkrumah, enough is enough, nobody forced Nana Akufo-Addo to be president, if he lacks leadership skills, he should step down because it’s visibly clear that poor leadership and corruption are what have affected Ghana drastically today. Stop the corruption and things will improve in Ghana.