Our culture

Engaging in LGBTQ activities is an example of a copied culture

This topic has been one of an emotional nature as our world keeps falling apart due to the influx of western culture and our blunt dumbness in accepting that which is not in sync with our way of life. It's just like water and oil: to a large extent, they don't mix and are therefore incompatible.

The headlines that are garnering attention nowadays show how deep our society has been affected by the madness that characterizes the West and how fragile we have become with our values and belief systems. I grew up in an era where common sense was common to all and folly was largely a countable noun.



This era is vise versa and it's sickening to witness the decay of the fabric that once interwove the intricacies of our traditions with pride. Back then, we knew what it meant to show respect akin to our customs and mete out service as and when it was necessary.



We understood what it meant to vacate your seat in a commercial vehicle when an elderly person approached it and the seats were full.



We were taught to fix our hands behind us when in conversation with an elderly folk and constantly use "please" in our response to him or her. There were no gadgets whatsoever so the bond we struck either with family members or friends was solid. Today there are zombies all over the place. Your friend visits you and either you're half of the time on your phone getting distracted by some chats or useless memes or skits on social media or the friend is rather the one being distracted.



We have allowed so much of the foreign lifestyle into our environment that our fundamentals have become a shadow of themselves leading us to quickly lose our identity. You don't have to look too deep to realize what wreck our society has been thrown into.



You can never dance to the rhythm of another and expect to maintain your uniqueness and peculiarity. You can never beat the drum of another and expect your children to respond because they don't know the sound of that drum; it's the sound of your drum they know. What the West make up for in technology, they destroy with liberalism and human right movements that wreck the moral fiber of their societies.

Today students can't be caned in schools or rather, caning in schools has been restricted greatly. The reason that some teachers abuse it is valid enough but the approach is totally wrong. Meting out punishment to teachers who abuse it will serve as a deterrent to others like teachers but to restrict it is to cause chaos because that's simply not our way of discipline. The cane from time immemorial has been a fundamental tool in the discipline of our children and restricting it will only spell out doom.



Whoever from the past two decades or more in their wildest dreams envisaged that there will come a time where LGBTQ issues will be discussed on the forefront of our media platforms?? Who thought that some citizens will have the guts to defend it and wish for the agenda to be legalized? You might argue that culture is dynamic so it's really not a big deal if it's discussed. I agree culture is dynamic but it's only dynamic on the grounds of its fundamentals. It evolves from its roots and not the roots of other cultures.



An amoeba alters its shape but does so in the confines of the species it belongs to not outside it. Same as the chameleon. It changes its color based on the special cells it's made of; those cells are within and not without.



We can't embrace some failed culture and incorporate it into ours and think that our society will enjoy peace. We have to stand our ground and weed out all this nonsense from the West threatening us.



We are Africans and have our unique way of life. Homosexuality is a taboo in this continent and will forever remain so just as rape remains a taboo. We must revise our system before it's too late.



We must trace our steps back to the ancient paths and rebuild our society on those sacred values by our ancestors. That's the only way we can regain our identity and prosper as a continent. The time is now!!!