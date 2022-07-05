Our lenses through religion

File photo

Per the standard of believing system of my country and the continent, I think am becoming faithless as Jesus Christ became.

Who did not hope for things to happen but came in human forms to turn things around for humanity. New the faith believes others can go hungry, destitute, slaves to others, broken lives, but not necessary to us, so far as we are satisfied with our gifts from others, we are on course.



It will promise them, things they should hope for are things not seen are the jets for the sky to heaven, anyone who seeks life of balance of pies are on astray paths or not in the institute of salvation.



The devil is having his field days always in every situation, even if mosquito infused in us its plasmodium, when we create the necessary environment for it to grow, some under the billboards of our crusades or the culvert under or near our supreme edifice.



We boxed our power source that we claim we have over the devil because our faith is becoming illusory, while "horse sense" is seen as our enemy. In fact, these are sources of some people's business, that we do not need relevation to reveal. We eat from this, so it is hard to bring our sanity and sanctity out of it.



Jesus Christ and Elisha that I read about, they do not tolerate debts for their neighbours or countries, Jesus said go and fish and check the buccal cavity of the fish, there is coin, if not gold coin to pay the tax collector.



Elisha on the other hand rescued widow whose husband left a huge debts to be paid and his daughter being used as pawn to settle it, until the prophet as we like called it, apostle, prophet and what a view, their works speak for themselves, he ordered the widow to fill cans or bowls with some before multiplying it.

Jesus Christ and Elisha are multipliers, one for loaves of bread and fish and other for oil. They fill the souls, minds and stomachs, that is the purpose of their callings and other true believer's calling.



Lenders are just like slaves in pharaoh's rule, who has no rights and choices, they will work in dungeon and brickwork as Israelites attending to their slave master, king pharaoh.



Debts make you restless as slaves make you, when pin drops you are like hearing dynamite dismantles mountain Everest. Or as biblical Paul thorn in his flesh like having a sit on tenterhook which has no soothing conditions.



As the scripture say "The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender". Proverbs 22:7



Maybe, I have to go seminary to be able to flow in this type of faith, we are in currently, its mountainous edges are not easy to hug by me, it is brain apoptosis for me.