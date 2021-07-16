Our politicians are together, don't hate one another

Parliament of Ghana

Our 8th Parliament is an interesting one because of two noticeable events that occurred in the House. Firstly the two major political parties, the New Patriotic Party and the National Democratic Congress have equal number of seats in the House.

Each boasts of 137 seats. But the NPP is fortunate to have an independent Member of Parliament representing the good people of Fomena on its side to make it a Majority party in the House.



As NPP enjoys the majority tag, the NDC is also lucky to have its former leader both in Minority and Majority periods in the the person of Alban Sumani Bagbin as the Speaker of the House. Both pictures are historic in our democratic dispensation or culture in this 4th Republic.



Our politicians or Members of Parliament have approved an amount of 28million dollars for their vehicles.



Interestingly, there was a consensus on the floor of the House. As both sides approved the loan agreement with alacrity and without talking about the nation's mountain debts. Wow!



You see, our politicians unite when they are beneficiaries of the largesse. They quickly bury their political and partisan affiliations to execute the purpose. Our nation doesn't matter first to them but their comfort. Do you know that all former heads of state and their spouses are paid monthly?



Yes! They even receive other offers in addition to the monthly salaries.

Also, all our former Members of Parliament receive huge End of Service Benefits any time Parliament tenure comes to an end.So just do your own permutations and consider the benefits a Member of Parliament who has been in the House for 4 terms not four years. They are known as Article 71 holders as defined by our 1992 Constitution.



Are you amazed that none of them even ponders an amendment to the innocuous provision of the Constitution. No, the reason is obvious.



My dear readers, I entreat you not to hate your fellow brother, sister and a friend, never die for any politician but capitalize on all legal and legitimate opportunities to build ourselves.



Their interest matters to them first before any other interest including the national one.



I won't hate or hurt you for anything including your political persuasion but will encourage, motivate and teach you how to be independent in your endeavors.



Remember, I am also a politician.