Overcoming the double-edged sword of racism – I salute Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak

In fact, racism is often seen to be an act by “white” people who, through inborn or imbibed feelings of supremacy over other people (other than their own), try to assert and arrogate to themselves certain rights they believe are automatically derived by virtue of their skin colour. The extreme of this group of people will go to any length to defend and perpetuate this feeling, even if it means at their own peril. This belief is also reinforced systematically through institutions of society. It is therefore common to hear commentators give such demographic analyses such as “white male”, “Caucasian”, “black” and even more so, these are well-established words used widely in written literature.

The other angle of racism that is given less prominence, which I believe daring people like President Obama and Prime Minister (designate) Rishi Sunak have faced most of their lives, is racism by association. Minority groups or people of colour may reject a person of their own because they find them “too close” or associated with the opposite side of the racial divide. This racism towards their own kind is a result of the perceived (or real) hatred they suffer from the other side and as a result, they do not expect any member of their community to be associated with the perceived “enemy”. Thus, some minorities do not understand why an African or Asian should be a member of the Conservatives (on both sides of the Atlantic).



Given the above dichotomy of racism, it takes conviction, boldness, unwavering resolve and resilience to be associated with or to work together with the other divide in a polarized society of ours. Those who brace for turbulence and stand up to their own are those that build the bridges. It becomes a “solo” war with two enemies – fighting for your rightful place in the establishment whilst fending off detractors from your own community who may perceive you as a traitor. This was the kind of battle Barack Obama waged and won and this is the kind of battle Rishi Sunak has recently faced and won.



Congratulations Rishi!!!!!!

Lessons for all:



In every society, there is racism in one way or the other. It’s either the majority against the minority, the North-South divide or the ethnic divisions among others. Whilst we admonish those who assume automatic heirs to certain privileges in society by virtue of their colour, origin or ethnicity, we should not be oblivious to the opposite side – those who ostracize their own people for trying to bridge society. We should be working towards a harmonious society for the greater good of mankind. And to those who dare build these bridges, remember to be resolute in your convictions and be guided by the greater good and not the parochial interest of the polarized world. You will win and Yes You Can!!!