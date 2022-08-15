Paul Adom-Otchere experiences hallucinations of the corruptions he is involved

Paul Adom-Otchere

Even if a serious drug addict is transported to a treatment facility to get clean, he will always turn to drugs again. Since the substance has taken over his entire body and brain, he can no longer able to fight the craving. The same is true of Paul Adom Otchere, a purported Ghanaian journalist; he is still corrupt since he is not ashamed of his involvement in corruption.

I'm glad I'm not Paul Adom-Otchere, but if I were, I would refrain from saying certain things that would expose him as a blatant liar because his involvement in corruption has irreparably destroyed his name and his children, if only he has any, will undoubtedly have to live with it.



Paul Adom-Otchere has demonstrated that he is not only corrupt but also encourages and defends the corruption and crimes that are occurring every day in the NPP government, much like a clean pig that always returns to smear the body with mud. Paul Adom-Otchere is an extremely hazardous member of the society since he lacks knowledge.



The country in which Paul Adom-Otchere lives will be turned upside down if the Ghana Journalists Association or any other journalism organization in Africa educates journalists like him. Therefore, Ghanaians ought to be aware that Adom-Otchere's untruthfulness is one of the causes of the nation's upheaval.



If this dishonest journalist finds it difficult to discuss the wickedness occurring within the NPP government because he was appointed by the present president, Nana Akufo Addo, that does not mean he must lie to blame John Mahama for Akufo Addo's incompetence.

His claim that Ghana's economic issues began after the NDC won in 2008 is wholly incorrect, absurd, and irreverent considering how badly Akufo Addo has wrecked Ghana's economy and caused a host of problems, including a high unemployment rate, unaccountable debt, and criminality.



Paul Adom-Otchere appears to be unable to think clearly because he experiences hallucinations of corruption or, more likely because he has lost all knowledge of the crimes committed every day by this appalling NPP administration, which has turned out to be the worst in Ghana's political history.



By now, Paul Adom-Otchere ought to be aware that the majority of Ghanaians are no longer interested in him. He is a liar who has contributed significantly to the NPP's pervasive corruption, which has led to the present inflation rate of around 31% and a Cedi exchange rate above 9 Cedis to the US Dollar. He must bow his head in shame.