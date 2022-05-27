Paul Adom Otchere is a disgrace to the field of journalism

Ghanaian journalist, Paul Adom-Otchere

Paul Adom-Otchere has broken every rule in Ghana, including the journalistic code of ethics, to be a thief and to defend the NPP administration and its leader, Nana Akufo Addo, in every case of corruption.

When Paul Adom-Otchere appeared on social media to endorse a politician who illegally purchased properties, including a piece of the Achimota Forest, any genuine media body in Ghana should consider banning him from practicing journalism in the country.



According to Paul Adom-Otchere, the disgraced journalist implicated in the airport Christmas tree corruption incident, the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, also known as Sir John, whose Will revealed to have 75 properties, including 11 mansions, was likely gifts from those he worked for.



In Ghana, journalism has lost its credibility. Ghanaians and the Ghana Journalists Association would not have entertained a criminal who was scheduled to go to prison for corruption. In the NPP regime, shameless and crooked journalists are now promoting crime as normal.



Nana Akufo Addo appointed Paul Adom-Otchere, hence he is under the president's control. Adom-Otchere will find it difficult to speak out against any wrongdoing or crime Akufo Addo is involved in. That makes him a complete moron because no one has ever requested him to discuss Akufo Addo on certain important issues.



Serwaa Broni's problem, according to Adom-Otchere, is that the woman believes she has been abused and thus deserves to be compensated, but that is not the case. As a so-called journalist, I'm curious why he didn't say anything about the anguish this woman went through after the president ordered NPP thugs to rob her belongings at gunpoint in order to keep her from being revealed, and then accused her as if she was the perpetrator.

How can a journalist be so ignorant as to claim that Serwaa Broni has heard of people becoming landlords or owning homes in East Legon or, let's presume, (the airport residential area) and that she needs money from the president as a result? Is this the kind of journalist that Ghanaians are proud of?



If Paul Adom-Otchere truly cared about women, he would not declare that Serwaa Broni believes she has been mistreated and hence seeks compensation from President Akufo Addo, but the president must protect the public purse.



Would Adom-Otchere have any funds to steal from the government's coffers by raising the cost of an average Christmas tree if Nana Akufo Addo knows how to preserve the public purse? You're embarrassing yourself; much like the president has become a target of public derision.



In Ghana, there will come a moment when no organization, institution, or other entity will hire you. That's when your time at Kotoka International Airport comes to an end. Your life will come to a bitter end during that time, and you will fully comprehend the poor journalism you performed and the harm you caused to individuals.