Politics of loyalty, Sarfo-Mensah shows the way

Robert Sarfo-Mensah

He represented his constituents in Parliament for three consecutive times from 2005 to 2017 and his desire to put smiles on the faces of the people, Mr. Robert Sarfo-Mensah earned the household name “Booba”.

As a former Member of Parliament (MP for Asunafo North Constituency, and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ahafo Region, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah says he believes politics must not disunite, but bring the people under a common umbrella to push societal development.



Born on April 1, 1970 at Mampong in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah is an astute politician and enterprising agriculturist.



Not satisfied with his political achievements, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah is contesting for the Ahafo Regional Chairmanship Position in the NPP impending primaries to lead the party in the region in Election 2024.



Despite his sterling and exceptional contributions to the growth and development of the NPP, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah says he believes the best and surest legacy he can bequeath the NPP is to ensure the party retain political power in the next general election and break the eight year cycle in Ghana’s democratic governance.



Education



Mr. Sarfo-Mensah holds Executive Masters in General Paralegal Studies (EMGPS) from the Institute of Paralegal Training and Leadership Studies (IPLS), and Executive Masters in Alternative Dispute Resolution (EMADR) from the same Institute.

He also obtained an Executive Certificate in Project Management and Corporate Leadership from the Graduate Institute of Management, and Executive Master of Governance and Leadership from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) as well as Bachelor of Arts from the University of Ghana.



Mr. Sarfo-Mensah has his General Certificate of Education Advance Level from the Bekwai Seventh Day Adventist Secondary School (SDASS)



Politics



In 2021, he was the secretary to the committee which vetted the Municipal, and District Chief Executives in the Ahafo Region. He was also the Ahafo Regional Coordinator of the NPP’s 2020 elections and a member of the regional campaign team in the same period.



From 2013 to 2016, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah was the Chairman of the then Brong-Ahafo caucus in parliament and a member of the National Council of the NPP, member of the NPP Manifesto Committee on employment and labour as the Brong-Ahafo Campaign Coordinator for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who was then Presidential Candidate of the NPP.



Between 2009 and 2012, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah was the Caucus Secretary of Brong-Ahafo NPP MPs in parliament, and he has served as a member of the regional NPP campaign teams on several occasions, between 2004 and 2012.

He was a polling agent of the NPP for the Mim L/A JHS Polling Station in the Asunafo North constituency, a member of the Asunafo North campaign team as well as a member of the University of Ghana branch of the Friends of John Agyekum Kufuor from 1993 to 2000.



Appointments



Currently, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah is a consultant (project specialist) at the Middle Belt Development Authority (MBDA).



He was the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA) between 2017 and 2018, and an MP for Asunafo North anfo - Director-General, National Sports Authority (NSA) and an MP for Asunafo North constituency from 2005 to 2017.



Between 2001 and 2004, Mr. Safro-Mensah was an Assistant Revenue Officer at the Value Added Tax Service (VATS) and he was a teacher at the Mim Secondary School from 1997 to 2001.



Parliamentary Positions

Mr. Sarfo-Mensah was outspoken and popularly in parliament, as served on various parliamentary committees between 2005 and 2016.



He was a member of the Committee on Employment and Social Welfare and State Enterprise, a member of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and a member of the Subsidiary Legislation Committee.



Mr. Sarfo-Mensah also served as a member on the Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs Committee, Office of Profits Committee as well as Youth, Sports and Culture Committee.



International Seminars and Conferences



In 2018, he was appointed the head of Government delegation to the commonwealth Games, held in Australia, head of the of Government delegation to FIFA under 17 Tournament in India in 2017, as well as the head of Government Delegation to CAF under 17 Tournament Held in Gabon in the same year.



Between 2006 and 2016, he was on the MP’s delegation to India, (Parliament to understudy India public accounts system), and also on MP’s delegation to the International Labour Organization (ILO) Conference in Geneva, Switzerland (a member of Conference Committee on Sustainable Development).

Mr. Sarfo-Mensah was on the MP’s delegation to ILO Conference in Geneva, Switzerland (a member of Conference Committee Application of labour standards), and also served on the MP’s delegation to the ILO Conference in Geneva, Switzerland (a Member of Conference Committee on Youth Employment).



He was also among the MP’s delegation to the West African Association of Public Accounts Committees Conference held in Lome, Togo, MP’s delegation to understudy Canada’s public Accounts system as well as member of Ghana’s delegation to the world’s Expo held in Shanghai, China.



Mr. Sarfo-Mensah served on the MP’s delegation to African Development Bank Group, African Development Institute Seminar on the role of Parliaments in promoting Good Public Financial Management and Accountability, Banjul, Gambia.



He was selected as a member of MP’s of Commonwealth Parliamentary Association from Africa Parliaments for a study tour of various Parliaments in Europe, including, European Parliament, Belgium, North Ireland Parliament, UK House of Commons and Manchester and Liverpool local Authorities.



Mr. Sarfo-Mensah was also among the MP’s delegation to West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) Regional Forum held in Banjul, Gambia and also MP’s delegation to the SADC Association of Public Accounts Committee held in Windhoek, Namibia.