Positive school culture: A pathway to quality education

File photo of a classroom Credit: iStock

Across the world, there is a clamor for quality education and here in Ghana there is no exception. Every parent wants their child to attend the best schools often categorized as ‘Category A’ schools.

This scenario begs the question what makes a ‘Category A’ School? Several researchers found compelling evidence to suggest that the missing link in the school improvement conundrum has much to do with the culture of the school than it does with elaborate curriculum changes, scrimmage tests, and the latest buzzword reform efforts.



There are myriad of success stories from around the world which backs the findings that a positive school culture influences everything that happens in a school — have a significant impact on quality and by extension students’ academic performance. One notable story is that of Springfield Renaissance School in Massachusetts, United States which has consistently achieved higher students’ academic performance and a college acceptance rate of 100 percent for all students for the last 10 consecutive years, since 2009.



Despite the connection between positive school culture and school improvement, building and maintaining a positive school culture can be an uphill battle for many headteachers and oftentimes overlooked. Many theorists including Gary Phillips have long reported that paying attention to school culture is the most important action that a leader can perform.



School culture consists of the beliefs, attitudes, and behaviors which characterize a school as well as the shared experiences both in school and out of school (traditions and celebrations) that create a sense of community, family, and team membership. School culture can be positive or negative depending upon the school circumstances. Positive school culture foster trust, collaboration and improvement while negative school culture foster distrust and often overwhelm the best teachers and students.

Establishing a positive school culture that is sustainable does not only require strong leadership, it also requires assessing the existing strengths and identifying areas that need support and improvement to drive up the needed change. People in any healthy organization must have agreement on how to do things and what is worth doing. Common agreement on curricular and instructional components, as well as order and discipline, should be established through consensus rather than on compliance to ensure commitment at all levels — valuing everyone’s place within a culture provides collective ownership across all areas of the school. There is an abundance of humor and trust and encouragement of open and honest communication. Tangible support from leaders at the school and district levels is also present.



We are on the precipice of an unparalleled learning crisis as educational policies have shifted away from zero-tolerance, a whole school approach to positive school culture, which includes restorative practices and bullying prevention, becomes even more essential to both the academic and emotional stability of our schools. The recent wave of abuse reported in the Ghanaian media at the basic and second cycle schools makes this approach of utmost urgency to avoid a service where everyone is disengaged.



At this time when most our schools are underperforming, there is a dire need for an actionable framework for school-based innovation in building resilience in our education system that addresses the mass of the challenges we face daily in our schools. Alongside these strategies, we need to leverage on the best practices from our high performing schools to developing and maintaining a positive school culture across all of our schools in the country.



Schools should be nurturing places for staff members and students alike. How people treat and value one another, share their teaching strategies, and support one another is important in today’s schools. Relational vitality with students, parents, the community, and especially with one another is the foundation for healthy school culture and maximizing student learning.