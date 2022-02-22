Pressure from Ohene David on the Ghanaian government to fix the country has made him an enemy

Ohene David, Ghanaian living abroad

The German Police recently arrested Ohene David, one of the social media critics in the Diaspora, putting pressure on Nana Akufo Addo's government to fix the country.

According to Ohene David, he was shocked to know after his arrest that someone has reported him to the German police that he is planning to burn down buses, dustbins, etc, in the city.



Apart from Twene Jonas who lives in America, Ohene David has become one of the enemies of the NPP government, therefore, many of the party's members and supporters are finding ways to incriminate him to be deported.



The activities of the fix the country movement are taking their toll on the Ghanaian government, therefore, someone that wants Ohene David to be deported sent false information to the German police that anti-NPP government critic is preparing to burn many things, including buses in Germany.



The question is why would someone do such a thing against David because he is criticizing the Ghanaian government about corruption, lack of development and the huge debt on Ghana?



In Ghana, Ohene David didn’t commit any crime before he went to Germany, therefore, how could such a person plan to burn buses, dustbins, etc, in a country that has made his life better?



This doesn’t make sense; therefore, the German police are making investigations to find out those responsible for that.

Meanwhile, in the United States of America, Twene Jonas is also facing similar problems with the threat of deportation.



Even though he is not an illegal immigrant, the fact that he is against the corrupt government of the NPP, many wish he will be deported but the law doesn’t work like that.



Even though Ghana has everything including gold, timber, bauxite, diamond, etc, everything is falling apart in that country and people are suffering.



Chronic corruption has affected the country, seriously affecting the economy, yet anyone who speaks against Akufo Addo instantly becomes an enemy.



Ohene David whose phones are with the German police for investigation has promised to hit harder against Nana Akufo Addo and his NPP government than before, as soon as he gets his phones back.