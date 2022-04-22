Profile of Naa Prof Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII

Naa Prof. Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, New Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area

The Upper West Regional House of Chiefs has duly sworn into office Naa Prof. Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII as the new Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area.

The brief ceremony took place on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 following the traditional installation rite which took place some two years ago.



The Nandom Paramountcy has been without a Chief for three years since the demise of Naa Dr Puoure Puobe Chiir VII.



Naa Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII comes into office with enormous experience cutting across health, politics, education and entrepreneurship.



He is from the royal lineage of the Chiir family in Nandom Pataal, the only family that ascends to the Nandom Paramountcy. He is the grandchild of Naa Gbullu Chiir, the first Chief of Nandom.



He attended Naa Polkuu Local Authority Primary School in Nandom. By 1954, he was done with his primary education and continued to Lawra Middle School in Lawra where he completed in 1956.



He later attended Government Secondary School now Tamale Senior High School in Tamale where he obtained his GCE Ordinary and Advanced Level Education in 1961 and 1962 respectively.

After completing Tamale SHS, he worked briefly with United African Company as a debiting clerk. He was later asked by Cardinal Peter Porekuu Dery of blessed memory to go and teach science at St. Charles Minor Seminary SHS in Tamale between 1963 and 1964.



Cardinal Dery, who was then Bishop of Jirapa, secured for him a scholarship to go to the University of Padua, Italy, to study medicine. He obtained his doctor of medicine and surgery in 1970. Thereafter, he obtained a postgraduate diploma in tropical medicine in Antwerp, Belgium and a diploma in skin and venerable diseases at the University of Padua in 1972.



Naa Prof Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII returned to Ghana in 1974 to begin his medical practice. He founded Rabito Clinic in fulfillment of his childhood dream to invest in Africa and serve his kinsmen and country, Ghana.



Until 2019 he was an active politician and a leading member of the Convention People’s Party. He retired from active politics as National Chairman of the CPP when it became obvious that he would be the heir apparent to the Nandom Paramountcy.



Naa Prof Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII is married to Madam Amira Delle. Together, they have five children; four sons and a daughter.



Outdooring of the new Paramount Chief of Nandom is expected to take place in the coming weeks.