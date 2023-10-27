Propaganda cannot destroy Allah’s special gift, Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Bawumia and Ex-President, John Mahama

In light of recent events, there has been an orchestrated effort by elements within the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), along with internal detractors, to tarnish the reputation of Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Yet, his image stands firm among supporters who perceive him as a divine blessing.



Conspiracy theories, particularly the attempt to link him to the tragic passing of his former aide, were set in motion by Eric Adjei, a propagandist within the NDC. This maneuver has been met with widespread condemnation from political figures and Ghanaians in general.



However, Bawumia’s image remains unwavering in the eyes of his devoted supporters. His steadfast commitment to his role and his proven track record serve as testimony to his dedication to Ghana’s advancement. This overwhelming support illustrates that no amount of propaganda can tarnish his image.



It’s worth noting that President Akufo-Addo also faced similar attacks from the NDC. As the 2024 general elections draw near, Bawumia is poised to secure victory on 4 November 2023 and 2024 presidential elections ushering in a new era and propelling Ghana to greater heights.



Bawumia’s unique traits have been loudly touted by President Akufo-Addo and nothing will stop him.

“Of all the people, why did I choose Bawumia as the Vice President, my goodness, that is a lot of questions. I think you are aware [that] in terms of the balance, people from the south, people from the north… I think that for the unity of the country, it is good that we have a leadership where Northerners and Southerners are together so that the country can remain united.



“He [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] is from the North and I wanted somebody from the North to partner me for the election and then for the governance. He [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] is also a clever man and I needed his brains to help me govern the country effectively” President Akufo-Addo said in answer to Adwoa’s question.



“He [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia] is an honest person. He speaks honestly to you. He is not one of those people who you have to guess what they are trying to say, he says what he has to say directly and I like that. I prefer to deal with people who are very direct in what they say. These are some of the reasons why I chose Dr Bawumia to be my vice president,” Akufo-Addo said.



The verdict is clear and Bawumia will be exonerated by the NPP delegates on 4 November and Ghanaians in general in the general polls.