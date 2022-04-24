Ramadan Read: Day Twenty One

File Photo

Whoever holds himself to account, per his actions on earth, has bought for himself a mansion in Paradise. He would be that person who critiques his thoughts, work and actions.

We’re held accountable per our job description at work. And our bosses appraise us based on what they’ve detailed us to do. That is why we cross check to see whether our workdone is meeting the company’s policy. This is called job ethics; accountability and professionalism.



Imaging we’re to do that to our religious life. If we do so, questions like how, what, when, why, and where would be asked to better our spiritual but physical work or action, in the quest of purifying our soul. We shouldn't forget that we're sojourners on this earth. It's a typical game of "justify your inclusion" which we with the aim of being admitted to Paradise. So when you’re beaten, you’ve been beaten for good.



Just before you would put your head to rest, recount the actions and inactions you've undertaken during the day and, ask the necessary questions. Chide your line of thoughts and actions. This was what Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) used to do, although his previous and future sins were forgiven. Yet, he sought Allah's forgiveness up to 70-100 times daily.



Many of us are quick to dip our tongues in to matters that concern us not. We forgo the log in our eyes and rather concentrate on the speck in the eyes of our brothers. Instead of doing so, hold yourself accountable according to the deeds you put forth to Allah. Religion has made the distinction between right and wrong so glaring to us; everybody knows what is good or bad.



Whatever you’re doing or may have done, ask yourself if that is what Allah is expecting from you? If your answer is yes, you’d be inspired to do more. However, when your answer is a big "no", then get to know that you’re towing a different path. This would help bring the best out from you. But if you care not, you’d meet Allah on that day in a state of utter unpreparedness, and may be sorry for your soul.

Ramadan Article



By



Abdul Rahman Odoi



All rights reserved.©️2022



@BigOdoi