Re: Bawumia's reputation damaged beyond repair

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Few days ago, I shared what's on my mind on my Facebook page about why I think the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) should choose Hon. Alan Kwadwo Kyeremanten instead of Vice President Muhammadu Bawumia for their 2024 presidential race.

This is my two paragraph Facebook post which, caught media and people's attention to the chagrin of Dr Bawumia's worshippers and campaigners:



"NPP, protect Alan Kyeremanten. He's the best you have now. Bawumia's lost image/ reputation is irredeemable.



It'll be insulting and very disrespectful to present Bawumia to Ghanaians unless you're sure of breaking the 8 without conducting elections."



Bawumia's office and campaigners are so disturbed about it that one Dr Issah Imoro has replied to online publication that cited me as a "communications expert" on his Facebook page which, my attention has been drawn to.



His response which, is being shared by Bawumia's political ill-advisor, Akbar Yussif Rohullah Khomeini seeks to question my communication expertise and the legitimacy of my observation.



Unfortunately, they're now crying that I've been paid to defame their idol after I responded to Dr Imoro's post. Maybe I've been paid by John Mahama and Alan Kyeremanten who may be contesting on same ticket in 2024.

What they don't realise with all their education is that the sorry state of Bawumia's image and reputation was caused by himself in his pursuit of personal ambition without calculating the cost of sacrificing his integrity and reputation and building a communication strategy that could help reduce his reputational loss.



His pre-2016 elections communication had no exit routes and well constructed caveats. So, he's now exposed without anything or anybody to cover him.



Nobody can destroy other people's integrity but themselves. Bawumia had destroyed his hence his immediate political aspiration to be a President as prevailing political atmosphere reveals. And, the likes of Issah Imoro and his ill-advisors can't redeem him judging from how they percieve people who criticise their idol.



Let me state unequivocally that I only share my views on social media as an assertive citizen committed to holding government and duty bearers accountable regardless of who is in power.



I don't care about the parties and personalities involved and how they feel or don't feel. If you lie to the people, I'll call you the liar that you're and hold you accountable. You can't take everybody in this country for granted.



I've contributed to public conversations via Daily Graphic and other media platforms since the year 2000. I didn't start in 2017.

I assertively critiqued the actions and inactions of John Rawlings in 2000, John Kufuor from 2001 to 2008, John Mills/John Mahama from 2009 to 2016. I hold governments accountable to make them more responsible and prudent in their delivery, and assertively contribute to public discourses above parties and personalities. That's what many know me for.



I have no personal issues with Muhammadu Bawumia, Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP. In fact, I have worked closely with the NPP than with the NDC. I served as a Media Relations Person to Former Regional Minister, I.C. Quaye under John Kufuor. I just didn't want to join party politics.



So, I come to political conversations with some depth of insight in political communication that ordinary party footsoldiers like Dr Issah Imoro with all their credentials may not have though I don't call myself a communications expert.



Now, pay more attention, one doesn't need a Degree in Communication to know that communication is cummulative. What it means is that what you said or did yesterday is automatically part of what you say or do today.



This is why experienced communicators will tell you that reputation and integrity form the blood of effective communication. In politics, business and in any form of relationship integrity and reputation remain key elements.



When I say Bawumia's reputation or image is irredeemably gone, I mean just that.

No serious minded citizen apart from the people in his office and his campaigners take him serious because his cummulative communication is against him. In serious nations, he would even excuse himself and stop bothering the nation with more insulting lies.



He's percieved by many as one of, if not, the most dishonest, unfaithful, untruthful, incredible, lying politicians of not just the 4th Republic but the entire history of Ghana to the extent that a simple google for liar could show his face and name. His attribute as untrustworthy technocrat turned politician has been drummed deep into time.



Unfortunately, the people around him just don't appreciate with insight what that widespread perception means in political communication. They don't know that citizens don't see their idol the same way they saw him in 2016 anymore.



They don't appreciate political marketing and the components that work in the dynamic space of multiparty politics. If they do, they would understand why their party needs somebody the people can trust or perceive as more reliable and trustworthy to lead them. Ghanaians don't trust Bawumia anymore.



I have a video library of Dr Bawumia with a lot of videos from 2015 to 2021 that when they're played one after the other in his presence, he shall be too ashamed to raise his head in public unless he's no sense of shame and self-worth anymore.



When the guys in his office are ready, they should come let's do communications analysis of Dr Bawumia's speeches from 2015 to 2021.

One needs no PhD to think eclectically and analytically. Before schools were built people reasoned. Dr Issah Imoro and his likes could save themselves from the embarrassment of defending a pathological liar who lied to power only to supervise worse of what he condemned his predecessors for.



It's out of love for Ghana that some of us point some of these things out. It's only people who can't think that would believe that John Mahama and Alan Kyeremanten have collaborated to pay me to defame Bawumia.



How do you tarnish a self-tarnished image? What is there to tarnish? Bawumia has proved to be liar, dishonest, untrustworthy and unreliable politicians. He's now trying very hard to hide behind a transparent digitilisation board. And, everybody can now see how helpless he's.