Re: Going to parliament shouldn’t be your retirement package – Akim Swedru NPP youth to Controller and Accountant General

Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, Acting Controller and Accountant-General

I read with utter dismay and an act of disrespect to our community this writeup from so-called faceless, misguided, and miscreant Akyem Swedru NPP Youth who I can only describe as immature, irresponsible, lazy and have nothing to with their hands to contribute to the development of the area.

As such, with their equally irresponsible, out of shame and with all forms of "Korkolike" social media associates supporting them, they want to build the business to destroy the image and reputation of others just to keep their penchant for foot-licking, so their Ghc100 and packed fried rice per month allowances will be maintained.



But for the act to tarnish the hardworking reputation of seasoned public servants in the community, I will not have replied them as they were not bold and men enough to show off their faces and identities in the so-called press statement.



They must be told that their cunning sharp teeth that have no respect for our community's peace and development cannot stand the common sense and respect for elderly of the majority who want to experience dignity and a sense of unity in the area.



If those irresponsible youth have anything better to do for themselves, they should rather focus on fruitful ventures than congregating in the house of equally irresponsible people to misdirect them to tarnish other people's family members in the constituency.



I want to signal to these toddlers lacking any ideas for innovative ways for proactive leadership for development in the area to tell their paymasters to rather concentrate on their work and stop maligning every soul in the constituency just for their selfish, arrogant, and dynastic mindset for political expediency.



They should rather find out from their bread and butter masters why they were relieved of their positions from seats that could have been utilized to stir change rather than maligning others.

The MP seat is not a dynasty. Why should people be afraid and paid young people to do their bidding for them if indeed they are working for the interest of people in the constituency? Why are people scared of competition? This kind of Abena Korkor's theories of destroying others in the social media will not fly because some of us will not stand unconcerned for our leaders with respect and substance to be insulted and denigrated just because of one person's myopic and parochial interest.



I am using this medium to rebut the insensitivity contained in the so-called press statement, and as well sending a strong warning to those who think sitting on a radio owned by their paymasters and opening their jaws to pollute the Akyem Swedru and its environment to desist immediately else, we shall all descend into the gutters and we shall see whose head would be severely bruised at the end of the day.



The community deserves peace and coexistence for development to spur up. So leave Kwasi Kwening Bosompem alone and let him deliver on his current portfolio.



We cannot tolerate this act of faceless and anonymous irresponsibility to destroy public servants who have worked their way from the very bottom to the top of their careers and professions.



Some of us use such leaders to guide our steps and so attacking them with your paid-up malicious public statement is an attack on us and we will stand up against it.



If the so called concerned youth who wrote that baseless and rented piece full of flaws and corrupt reasoning as exact representation of their living condition had any sense for fruitful discourse, they would have provided their names for the larger society to know they mean business.

A rented piece from rented beings cannot be accepted in our civilized constituency so beware if this is the way you want others to engage with you.



Shame unto you and your irresponsible masters and please I am watching to match you boot for boot if you think destroying the public image of others will make you win elections.



Let those who want to reign on their seats carve their own kingship stool because the MP seat is not a dynasty to sit on it for decades. Your good works and incorruptibility take you far on it.



We want to build a political system that is professionally focused to deliver motto of "Development in freedom" and yet good elements are always destroyed for greed and self-centeredness to perpetuate. Why? The time has come, and it is now.



Thanks, editor for allowing me equal space to refute this destruction on the character of Mr Kwesi Kwening Bosompem.