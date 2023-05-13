Re - NPP Primaries: For the sake of the future, let’s support Dr. Bawumia

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

Dear Readers,

I hope you are all eagerly awaiting the next instalment of our 'connection factors' series. However, before I continue, I would like to address some misleading statements that have been circulating in our political landscape.



Allow me to clarify the meaning of the word "nonsense" so that it is not misconstrued as an insult when I use it in this piece. In this context, nonsense simply refers to something that lacks logical sense.



Lately, the Bawumia camp has been resorting to clichés and deceptive tactics to sway the party delegates. If you have been following their arguments closely, you would have noticed their lack of convincing messages and original ideas. This has led them to resort to copying others, thinking that imitation will suffice.



In an attempt to gain support, they have now started making noise about the Fourth Industrial Revolution, suggesting that Dr. Bawumia is the best candidate to lead our country towards achieving that. How absurd! It is clear that some government appointees are fearful of losing their positions under Alan's leadership. One person should not hold all the power!



I recently came across a publication in which Dr. Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO of COCOBOD, echoed the same nonsensical rhetoric, urging NPP delegates to vote for Dr. Bawumia for the sake of the future. It couldn't have been more comical.



Let's be realistic here. We have yet to even embark on our First Industrial Revolution as a nation, and now we are considering catching up with the Fourth Industrial Revolution. It's truly laughable, isn't it? Some of our leaders need a change in mindset to understand that we are in Africa.

When faced with the challenges of underdevelopment and mass unemployment, the Americans and Western Europeans found their solution in the First Industrial Revolution. Any serious country aspiring for genuine economic development must go through the first industrial revolution. It serves as the foundation and starting point for every country's development process. One cannot simply jump from zero to four, Egya Boahen Aidoo.



While the Americans and Western Europeans began their Second Industrial Revolution in the 19th century, China and India initiated their First Industrial Revolution in the 20th century. The Chinese and Indians didn't blindly imitate others like some of our leaders on the continent; they took their time to undergo the necessary processes. Today, the results speak for themselves. Development is a gradual process, not an instant event.



The Fourth Industrial Revolution can never be the solution to the problem of unemployment in Africa or our country. The Americans, Europeans, Chinese, and Indians have already experienced their first to third revolutions, which significantly addressed their growth, development, and unemployment issues. They can afford to embrace the demands of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. But, what about us?



This is why I commend Mr. Alan Kyerematen, the transformational leader of our time. He is a true asset to our nation. With his Great Transformational Plan (GTP), he is the one who can guide us through our first industrial revolution while paying special attention to digital mainstreaming, as outlined in the GTP.



Nkrumah had a similar vision, but unfortunately, it was disrupted by the coup. However, Alan Kyerematen, in terms of passion and vision, can be said to be the Nkrumah of our time. His brainchild, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), will catalyze Africa's First Industrial Revolution.



It is intriguing to observe that those who lack any concrete plans or visions for the country are the ones championing the Fourth Industrial Revolution. If they struggle to present convincing messages to their party delegates, what kind of message will they have for Ghanaians in 2024 if, by some unlikely event, their preferred candidate becomes the party’s presidential candidate? It's a perplexing situation.

In conclusion, let us not be swayed by empty rhetoric and misleading claims. It is essential to support the candidate who not only possesses a clear vision but also understands the importance of laying the groundwork for development. Dr. Bawumia's camp may try to deceive us with talk of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, but we must recognize that our country is still in need of its First Industrial Revolution.



Mr. Alan Kyerematen emerges as the candidate who can lead us through this crucial phase of development. His Great Transformational Plan (GTP) prioritizes the necessary steps for our first industrial revolution, while also emphasizing the significance of digital integration. His commitment to the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) further demonstrates his understanding of the broader regional context and the opportunities it presents for our country's growth.



Instead of blindly chasing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, let us focus on building a solid foundation through the first industrial revolution. It is a gradual process that requires careful planning and execution. By supporting Mr. Kyerematen, we are ensuring that Ghana follows a sustainable path towards development, taking into account our unique circumstances and needs as an African nation.



As we look towards the future, let us make informed choices that will benefit our country in the long run. The stakes are high, and the decisions we make today will shape the future of Ghana. Together, let's support Mr. Alan Kyerematen and rally behind his GTP, towards a brighter and more prosperous future.



Shalom, shalom!