Re: Our party is corrupt to the core, it will die soon – Amoako Baah

A leading member of the NPP, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah

The rancid utterances of Professor Amoako Baah have become one too many to

keep mute over especially that he is on a mission to self-destruct his political



relevance being blinded by the hypnotic effect of a separatist crybaby, Alan



Kyerematen, who has decided to take flight on the feeble wings of a butterfly then makes a grand entrance into the 2025 NPP government, in shaa ALLAH, on the shoulders of an elephant that will surely stampede the few butterflies fluttering alongside their Monarch (afrafranto)!



Maybe, the incompatible cap that bops on the cushion he wears on his head has



rendered him incapable of telling the difference between the slight gloss on the



butterfly’s wings from the aurora that accompanies the shine of NPP’s elephant!



Then again, how can he not make such an assertion to the effect that our party



is corrupt to the core and will soon die when he has gone everywhere to preach

tribalism and divisiveness in the hope that the few extremists in the party will



have their way by coercion and arm-twisting of some sort? Where, at all, did he



ever hear that NPP is for his ilk alone and that if they did not have their way,



they would rather kill the party and disenfranchise over eighteen million



members and sympathisers?



Which executives was he referring to as corrupt? Justin Kodua? Not!



That guy is about the best general secretary NPP has had thus far! Steven Ntim?



Certainly not! Chairman has proven that he is the one, who should have come a

long time ago! By making such disparaging remarks, he is insulting Sammy



Awuku, that young dynamic man no one can point a finger at with any instance



of corruption, and all the others who have served the party well.



He claims allegiance to the NPP but was close enough to the NDC to be



appointed as the Board chair of the Kumasi Polytechnic in 2015, which upon



further consultations, and knowing that the defeat of the NDC was imminent,



declined the appointment. So, what is expected of someone like that when the



tides don’t turn in his favour?

Of course, an ardent ally and supporter of Alan Kyerematen cannot but speak ill of Akufo-Addo and the NPP because in the process of metamorphosis into the weightless and weak butterfly, he had to shed his sheath to expose his two-timing standards as both a sympathizer of the NDC and cohort in the NPP, taxidermising his reputation as part elephant part butterfly perched on the tip of NDC’s umbrella.



I find it shameful that he should be talking so much dunk and junk with a



reputation that is beginning to stink like a skunk! If the recent happenings did



not occur, I would never have imagined that there would be some folks in our party who would rather disenfranchise everyone if their demands were not met!



They have introduced bigotry to a whole new level in an unprecedented



manner, and it is for this reason that NPP’s victory at the polls in 2024 will be an opportunity to heal the party by flushing away the stool in our midst; those very dirty people who wish no good for their brethren because they hail not from their locality.



And how does it figure that Professor Amoako Baah remains an NPP person



when all his utterances point to a schizophrenic, suffering the urge to soil

himself socially, politically, and ethically? He needs to be brought to order or be told to be bold enough to hop onto his friend’s butterfly and flutter away into the foliage of a forest to forage for votes!



Or better still, start his political party. Maybe he should call it TPP,



Taxidermy People’s Party. Motto: be counted if you want to hang on the walls



of hunters!