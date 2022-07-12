Re: Visa's from Ghana Embassy in Britain

People are complaining about the attitude of the staff members

As you know in Britain school holidays are about to begin in earnest. Since the easing of the lockdown, people have been flocking to the Highgate Office of the Ghana Embassy to enquire about their passports and their visa applications.

Families hoping to travel to Ghana in May, June, July and August, are being thwarted by a system that belongs in the last century. Their computer system doesn't work, there are people in those offices who are rude, ignorant and disrespectful and should not be working there representing Ghana because they are only representing themselves.



The incompetence of the staff needs highlighting because it is bringing Ghana into disrepute with those very people that Ghana needs for leisure and tourism.



Their money is important for growing the economy across the country.



The problem is immense,



1. The visa applicant has to complete online, before being printed out and posted with additional documents, but not all of the algorithm works, it doesn't recognise certain numbers.

2. When trying to complete an application for a family, it is only when you reach the end, that you suddenly realise that you can't continue because the option for family doesn't work.



3. There is no way of knowing whether the application with passports and documentation has been received.



4. Introducing a computer system that has not been tried and tested, especially in a period of high demand such as now.



5. Nobody at that embassy [visa applications] etc, appears to know or care about what is going on.



The whole thing is a disgrace.

You may have heard of a video doing the rounds on social media. In that video, a couple are at the gate of the embassy arguing with the people about their passports which they need to travel [the next day]!! But they can't have it, because Ghana is on holiday, therefore, they are on holiday.



These people are about to lose £3000 to £4000 on a family ticket because the embassy will not give them their passports.



This is a scandal, people are losing money hand over fist and embassy staff are sitting on their hands.



This stupidity of keeping people's passports/visas etc needs to be highlighted sooner rather than later. The worst thing about this is simply this. After the lockdown, there are Ghanaians here in the UK who are British Passport holders, who will be unable to visit family in Ghana, or contribute to the economy, because of the attitude of staff at the embassy.



This has to be highlighted soon, before there is a riot in Highgate by irate Ghanaians who are unable to access their passports or see anyone with common sense in the embassy.