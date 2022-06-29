Rejoinder: Education Minister has been a great disappointment

Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister for Education

I have read an article sourced from Kasapafmonline.com and posted on GhanaWeb on Monday, June 27, 2022 headlined: “Education Minister has been a great disappointment – Ex-Spokesperson of CCTA” and wish to react to the same as follows.

After a careful reading of the story which is attributed to Norbert Gborgbortsi in his capacity as the former Spokesperson for the



Coalition of Concerned Teachers Association (CCTA), I find Mr. Norbert Gborgbortsi’s position in bad taste.



His rating of the performance of the Minister of Education as very poor and description as a great disappointment to the teaching fraternity from myopic lenses is unfortunate.



It has exposed his ignorance of the education system. In fact, Gborgbortsi does not understand and appreciate the vision of the Minister of Education which is embedded in the Science, Technology, Education and Mathematics (STEM education), an integrated approach to teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics that promotes the learning of the 21st-century skills and provides developing countries with the tools they need to improve people's lives.



It is therefore pertinent that I walk Gborgbortsi through the importance of the STEM education in developing countries. The adaption of STEM education has seven major benefits worth encouraging and they are not intended to impress anybody.

These are as follows:



1. Fosters ingenuity and creativity: Ingenuity and creativity can pair



with STEM and lead to new ideas and innovations.



2. Builds resilience



3. Encourages experimentation

4. Encourages teamwork



5. Encourages knowledge application



6. Encourages technology use and



7. Teaches problem-solving: ...



From the above, STEM education creates critical thinkers, increases science literacy, and enables the next generation of innovators as Innovation leads to new products and processes that sustain our economy. This innovation and science literacy depends on a solid knowledge base in the STEM areas.

STEM Education is critical and its importance grows from the fact that STEM knowledge is diffused to almost each and every part of our lives. If we just look at our environment, we can see how we experience things that are STEM-related hence policymakers and researchers agree on the strategic and scholastic importance of STEM education.



We experience STEM in our daily lives when we ride a car, fly a plane, or sail a ship, and each has its own system and set of sciences. In order to produce the workforce countries need, research suggests STEM teaching has to be engaging, rigorous, relevant to students’ lives, and must cultivate an interest in STEM subjects in order to tap into the country’s full potential.



As a result, STEM education is a must in today’s economy and it is very important, because “it pervades every aspect of our lives.



It stands to reason therefore that if a country wants to produce innovative economic leadership, it will depend upon producing STEM professionals like engineers, mathematicians and physicists, among others, who develop inventions and innovations in all areas of the economy.



In addition, the 21st-century workforce requires an almost entirely new set of skills due to the rapid changes in technology and the internet; we have to prepare our young population for the challenges they are going to face as STEM experts can contribute to economic growth, technological progress, and to the reduction of hunger, disease, and poverty.

The Minister of Education has explained severally that STEM education seeks a solution to real-life situations via project-based learning methods and that STEM education has become popular in the last decade due to its strategic importance in countries’ economic wellbeing and global competitiveness.



Mr. Gborgbortsi’s position that the Minister is imposing wholesale foreign educational policies in Ghana and therefore taking the country’s education system in the wrong direction is warped and not acceptable and must be looked down upon by the right-thinking people with all the contempt it deserves.