Rejoinder: The irrigation dam project by Kwame Nkrumah that is wasting away in Dekpor

Weta Farmer explaining issues to farmers from Jasikan on a study tour to Weta Irrigation scheme

Weta Irrigation Project referred to as Afife Rice Farming Project by the writer, Mr. Selorm Ameza, lies 162 kilometers eastward of Accra and is located in the Ketu North District in close proximity to the Accra-Aflao highway in the southern sector of Volta Region.

The facility is a public irrigation scheme managed by the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA), an agency under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA).



The scheme consists essentially of two (2) earthen dams situated on the lower reaches of the Agali and Kplikpa rivers that deliver water to the 880 hectares of developed irrigable land by gravity.



The Agali reservoir was constructed by the Government of Russia in 1962 and later rehabilitated in 1982 by the Government of China during the construction of the Kplikpa reservoir. The Government of China constructed the bigger dam, on the Kplikpa River from 1978 to 1983.



A major rehabilitation which was funded by the Government of Ghana was undertaken in September 2005 to 2008 by Shandong Geo-Mineral International Engineering Limited. The completion of the major rehabilitation allowed the scheme to commence two (2) cycle croppings in a year thereby increasing on-farm productivity (major and minor season croppings).



The foregoing shows that it is not true that the Agali dam constructed in 1962 under Ghana’s first President, Dr. Nkrumah has been neglected.



Moreover, the scheme management undertakes routine operational maintenance on the canals, drains and other installations.

It may interest readers to know that MoFA through its project Ghana Commercial Agricultural Project (GCAP) and GIDA have planned another rehabilitation to address part of the irrigable area which faces inundation due to a backwater effect of tidal waves action emanating from the scheme’s proximity to the Keta Lagoon.



There are over twenty-two (22) surrounding communities with Weta, Afife, Klenomadi, Adzortsi and Depkor townships being the biggest within the catchment area of the scheme. Over 1095 tenant farmers from these communities greatly benefit by growing two seasons rice as the main crop and okra as a minor crop on the side bunds. It is important to underscore the fact that the scheme is primarily a rice-growing scheme and the field was designed as such. Upland areas or areas “above command” are the area suitable for vegetables and farmers who have access to such areas take full advantage and grow vegetables by lifting water from the main canal. Vegetables cannot thrive under the conditions of flood irrigation designed for rice cultivation.



Weta Irrigation scheme has over the years expanded and increased production through technology adaptation and market access programs. Thus, contributed immensely to raising household incomes within the 22 communities surrounding the Scheme.



The scheme has attracted farm machinery service providers, fertilizer sale outlets, eight (8) Rice Milling factories, Value chain drivers and companies. Notably, the Wienco Ghana Limited “COPA brand” and NewAge Agric. Solution Limited rice brands, “Evivi Rice” currently on the market have their out-growers on Weta Irrigation Scheme.



Currently, there is a high demand from the youth for irrigated farmlands on the scheme, stimulating the government to explore the development of another close-by valley for rice production. Undoubtedly, the irrigation scheme is contributing largely to food security in the country and alleviating rural poverty in the beneficial communities.



Weta Irrigation Scheme (Afife Rice Farming Project) cannot be said to have collapsed by any stretch of imagination based on its monumental contribution to the national food basket. I urge all persons interested in seeking more information on irrigation facilities to contact GIDA Head office which is located, off 4th Giffard Street Accra or Zonal, Regional and Scheme offices across the country.