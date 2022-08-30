Respecting our culture is self respect not fetish

File photo

Ladies and gentlemen, who you are matters! And where you come from also matters.

Don't be dumb about it, all in the name of education and religion.



Education should rather enlighten you enough to respect yourself and your positive cultural heritage.



Else you're a fugitive, a being without dignity, self-respect, and identity.



Akan will be Akan, not a Jew.



A Ewe will be An Ewe, not a Greek.

A Ga will be Ga, not a German.



A Ghanaian will be a Ghanaian not a British.



African will be African_American, not American.



Have some respect for yourself...



Don't feel inferior...

Love yourself and your heritage...



Let your traditional name be called and respond with pride.



Speak your native language with royalty.



Put on your native wear with dignity...



Eat your traditional dishes with passion.

Search and tell your story with diplomacy.



Enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of your hometown.



Have your head-high pointing to your paternal home.



We have given a lot of our resources out, nonetheless, the devastating part is carelessly giving out our identity in addition. Our culture of which can earn us billions of wealth.



This is where you were given

Who you're...



And it matters...



Your maker had you here.



Respecting our culture simply implies self-respect but it's not being a fetish. The knowledge we had all this while should be an eye-opener. We should be able to identify the gaps in our development.



We should instead of throwing out our culture, apply our knowledge to modernize the positive aspects of our culture to our own benefit and help fasten our country’s development. The only factor we are missing as people is our culture. “Sankofa yenkyi.”