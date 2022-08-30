0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

Respecting our culture is self respect not fetish

Centre For National Culture File photo

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: Okunini Kwame Adonteng

Ladies and gentlemen, who you are matters! And where you come from also matters.

Don't be dumb about it, all in the name of education and religion.

Education should rather enlighten you enough to respect yourself and your positive cultural heritage.

Else you're a fugitive, a being without dignity, self-respect, and identity.

Akan will be Akan, not a Jew.

A Ewe will be An Ewe, not a Greek.

A Ga will be Ga, not a German.

A Ghanaian will be a Ghanaian not a British.

African will be African_American, not American.

Have some respect for yourself...

Don't feel inferior...

Love yourself and your heritage...

Let your traditional name be called and respond with pride.

Speak your native language with royalty.

Put on your native wear with dignity...

Eat your traditional dishes with passion.

Search and tell your story with diplomacy.

Enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of your hometown.

Have your head-high pointing to your paternal home.

We have given a lot of our resources out, nonetheless, the devastating part is carelessly giving out our identity in addition. Our culture of which can earn us billions of wealth.

This is where you were given

Who you're...

And it matters...

Your maker had you here.

Respecting our culture simply implies self-respect but it's not being a fetish. The knowledge we had all this while should be an eye-opener. We should be able to identify the gaps in our development.

We should instead of throwing out our culture, apply our knowledge to modernize the positive aspects of our culture to our own benefit and help fasten our country’s development. The only factor we are missing as people is our culture. “Sankofa yenkyi.”

Columnist: Okunini Kwame Adonteng
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
FA ministry’s PR faux pas in NAM1’s passport allegation reaction
Former MP 'cries' out
Customs gave Ghana profit under Colonel Damoah - Awingobit
Dragging Sc In The Mud Threat To Democracy – Justice Douse To Mahama
Mahama details how he got the name John
Minister explains why Accra Zoo lions did not eat mauled intruder
Akufo-Addo fires Customs boss, Col. Damoah
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding