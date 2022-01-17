Response to national security, military high command on withdrawal of military personnel from speaker's office

Captain JK Jabari

Today, I chanced upon a National Security correspondence on the withdrawal of military personnel from the Speaker's Office, I took a careful look at the correspondence from the Military High Command, and it was signed by General Andoh (Chief of Defense Staff). Unfortunately, National Security could not get anybody to sign their correspondence.

Surprisingly, both letters are saying two different things which are unfortunate. I thought as Security institutions if they wanted to lie, at least they could have both said the same thing, but they could not. The Military High Command per their letter wants to correct a mistake that was done during the deployment of Military personnel to the Speaker's Office.



Their letter supposedly says that the military personnel will be brought back after the mistake has been corrected. But National Security Letter is saying a totally different thing. National security claims that the Speaker is not entitled to military personnel, so there is no problem with the withdrawal of the military personnel from the Speaker. Very laughable statement. But I sincerely believe that Ghanaians know the two institutions are telling us a lie.



Let me concentrate on the correspondence from National Security, which looks at people entitled to military protection. First and foremost, I must state that the Commander in Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces (The President) can deploy the military to protect any citizen, such order cannot be questioned. The President can direct the military to give protection to any citizen, and the military has to follow the directive without asking any questions.



Any citizen can request military protection and based on the assessment of the military and approval of the Defense Minister, the citizen can be given military protection. For example in question, Bishop Duncan Williams was given military protection for some time in the past.



It is imperative to note that, as a result of the two scenarios above, that is why people like Ministers, chief Justice, EC chair, some paramount chiefs are sometimes given military protection.



But my concern on why the military is revoking their long-term culture, the norm of providing security to the Speaker. Let not the military high command and national security forget that NDC has been in government before and they know the courtesy given to Speaker's Office. So why are they behaving as if this is the first time they are hearing of military protection for the Speaker.

Currently, the military provides security to the Defense Minister, Minister for National Security, Attenory General, Chief Justice, some Supreme Court Justices, EC Chair, just to mention a few.



So Ghanaians must now ask why does the Speaker not fall into that category, or because he is an NDC. I can not say the reason behind this decision but let leave it to the court of public opinion. I know one of the institutions is lying to Ghanaians.



My advice to the Speaker is that moving forward, he must take his security detail very seriously, the NPP can never be trusted. He must get a trusted military or police officer to take charge of his personal security and security for his residence.



Secondly, if the military comes to their senses and returns military personnel, he must be very careful about that military personnel especially if he did not select them. He must be very careful if some military personnel is brought for his protection.



Let stop the cheap politics