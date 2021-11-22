Review of road traffic regulation

Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah, Minister of Transport

A person who drives a motor vehicle including a trailer, for conveying passengers or used for carrying goods, and which has a gross motor vehicle weight of three and a half tonnes or more shall ensure that the motor vehicle is fitted on the sides and rear of the motor vehicle with approved retro-reflectors to improve the motor vehicle’s conspicuousness.

I recommend that the vehicle weight of three and a half tonnes or more must be reduced further to two tonnes thereabout.



The justification is that it must be possible and practicable to push vehicles of less than two tonnes which develop problems on the road to safety or the near side of the road.



Thus all vehicles that cannot be pushed and or towed easily to safety, this is to say, above two tonnes, must be stripped with the Retro Reflector tape. It is trite knowledge that the introduction of same has reduced considerably, road crashes thus must be expansive in scope for the above-stated reason.



Construction of passenger carrying vehicle:



This provision touches on the following traumatic areas;



Sound construction the motor vehicle tailored for carrying passengers and luggage.



Security and safety of seating arrangement and, again, provision of gangways for the comfort of passengers.



Comfort and security of drivers from passenger accommodation.

Specification of steps riser for ease of boarding/alighting by passengers.



Provisions in the form of entrances/exit doors for the comfort and safety of passengers both in normal and emergency situations. Same has been structured that should the vehicle fall on any of its sides (left, right), passengers therein can access the outside with considerable ease. Nor is it all for it makes room for additional doors for passenger comfort and safety.



That the entire provisions must be maintained with a slight amendment to Regulation 134(1) (j), which states, “at least one entrance for passengers is sixty centimeters or more in width and……..” In my candid estimation, the sixty (60) centimeters width must be increased to at least one hundred and twenty (120) centimeters.



Justification - The sixty centimeters is too small. In the event of an incident or accident, the possibility of a stampede at the said entrance cannot be ruled out if the current width is maintained.



Axiomatically, the intended review is poised to scrap the present provision which makes room for at least two doors on the right side, and if there is no exit at the rear, there shall be an emergency exit on the left side of the vehicle and replace same with a lone door.



This writer vehemently opposes this and for the under listed reasons, thus has since 2010 mounted a vigorous campaign, employing all available tools notably, advocacy, legal, sensitization among others and have gotten Transport entities such as O & A Transport Services in respect of their latest KIA Granbird buses from South Korea, VIP Jeoan in respect of their Scania buses from Brazil, VVIP in respect of their buses of Chinese origin, Ghana Education Service (GES) and Ministry of Education (MOE) in respect of buses imported for distribution to secondary, tertiary and allied educational institutions to prevail on the Manufacturers to provide additional doors on the right side and emergency exit doors on the left side of their aforesaid buses, this is to say, conform with Ghana’s road laws.



The writer had caused the Ghana School of Law (GSL) to provide an emergency exit door for its yellow Daewoo bus with hitherto, had a lone entrance/exit.



Thus the issue of Manufactures specification has been shot down by the aforesaid submission. Further, the world market is a consumer-dominated market where the final consumer has a say as to how his/her goods are packaged, as the examples given above buttresses.

Granting, Neoplan Ghana Limited, mechanics at Suame Magazine in Kumasi and similar facilities dotted nationwide have the capacity to create additional doors to safeguard the commuting public. See the picture of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) yellow Daewoo bus which had a lone entrance but had an emergency door exit fixed through the ingenuity of Suame Magazine Mechanics in the appendix attached.



That the intended replacement of two or more doors with a lone entrance/exit under the pretext of being in tandem with the standards set by UNECE and, again, manufacturers standards, is a violation of the Human Rights of persons therein as enshrined in Article 15 of Constitution 1992 which states, “the dignity of all persons shall be inviolable”.



The interpretative jurisdiction of the Supreme Court may be invoked at the appropriate hour for a pronouncement thereon, should the need arise – How do you expect to clamp forty or more persons in a triangular box, dubbed bus, with a lone entrance/exit usually situated at the front and, again, at the mercy of a likely crash and think that their dignity as humans is untouched?



Clearly, save the above duo reasons stated above by the proponents of the single door which this writer finds not only untenable, preposterous, and outright inhumane, they have woefully failed to state and convince the populace, the defect(s) thereof of the present law and the intended mischief the review is intended to cure.



It will interest you to know and learn of the account of a survivor in the recent accident on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Akumadan, where a bus involved in an accident caught fire. According to the survivor, the fire emerged from where the lone entrance was.



UNECE may have their standards, but Ghanaians have their peculiarities, thus we must tailor the same to suit our local conditions considering the near non-existence of rapid response to road crashes in the country. If you care to know, it was not until daybreak that rescue operations commenced on the Accra bound Takoradi STC bus which crashed at Komenda junction in the Central Region around 1am some years back – rescue operations started around 6 am with its concomitant loss of lives.



As I write, there has been no improvement in our rescue operations as amply demonstrated in the July fire incident at Makola, Accra, which occasioned about 300metres from the Regional Office of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS). It took the GNFS three days and nights to douse the fire - resource-wise, nothing has changed.



That the roof exits, side window hammers to break glasses among other measures proposed in the draft must be complementary to, and not substitute for the doors. By inference, after a traumatized accident victim had taken the trouble against all odds to climb the rooftop, she/he has an onerous task of jumping therefrom to the grounds – why burden and impose on passengers, the task of high jumpers? Is that part of the contract of carriage or is that what they bargained for? Clearly, the plight of the disabled has also not been catered for in the proposed draft. Fancy if a blind person is on board as in the appendix video.

On the side window hammers to break glasses in the event of emergencies, concerns have also been raised as to what must trigger the resort to the use of hammers and who determines when to use the hammers? Already, it is public knowledge that some Transporters have kicked against the installation of same, as some passengers are likely to resort to, at any slightest happening on board. They assert that it has real potency of pegging them against passengers who may wrongly, but rightly, break the side glasses.



The single door debate becomes more interesting, attention-grabbing, thought-provoking and in fact pronounced when one considers it, even in non-emergency situations. There are instances where the single doors, which are mainly automated develop issues and passengers desiring to alight at a particular destination would have to be driven to the nearest electrical and or mechanical workshop, which may be miles away, for same to be fixed before alighting therefrom.



Again, who pays the return fare in such instances since it is through no making of the passenger? We must avoid all that with real potency to trigger confrontations between passengers and drivers.



The writer had had a personal experience where a passenger onboard an Accra-bound bus from Kumasi had wanted to alight at Achimota. Tried as the driver did, the automated door could not be opened. He had no option but to drive to the Station at Nkrumah Interchange to have the lone door fixed for access thereto – fancy the inconveniences to the said passenger?



On the same tangent, some buses have thirteen or more seat rows with their lone entrance/exit positioned at the frontage and on the right side. Thus a passenger on the thirteenth row who wishes to alight for whatever reason(s) will have to walk through the twelve rows to access the lone entrance/exit at the frontage.



It becomes a daunting task for the passengers when the gangway is inundated with luggage as it is the practice. It again becomes pronounced, when the bus has middle seats and passengers thereon will have to unseat to give way to fellow passengers accessing the lone entrance/exit for whatever reason(s).



Again, the writer witnessed an accident involving a lone entrance/exit bus with registration number GT 4943 –11, between Osino and Nsutem in the Eastern Region. The lone entrance/exit got locked during the accident and passengers therein had to queue in the gangway to access a small sliding opening in one the side glasses.



Ironically, there was a blind man on board. Such a person, per the review, has to jump to the ground floor upon breaking the side glass. Attached herewith are videos of the scene for your perusal.

Regulation 134(1) (l) of LI 2180 states, “the motor vehicle has an emergency exit which is fitted with a door which is kept closed except in an emergency and an entrance or exit door which is capable of being opened by one operation of the locking mechanism and is designed in a manner that enables it to readily open in case of need from both the inside and the outside of the vehicle”. Clearly, the framers of this provision had such passengers in contemplation even in non-emergency situations which the present review has failed woefully and completely to contemplate.



To buttress same, kindly permit me to draw your attention to the issuance of building permits as pertains in the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs). They shall not grant building permits for the erection of any building, be it residential or commercial, which has not made provision for at least two entrances/exits. The National Theatre situated in the capital, Accra, has several exits doors to contain emergencies and for good reasons.



In our traditional architecture, our forefathers made provisions for “back doors” known in the Akan parlance as “nfikyire pono”, in all buildings they erected. Our forefathers again thought and found it expedient to factor alternative routes to their farmstead, known in the local parlance as, “kwati kwan”.



I am tempted to believe that all these initiatives by our forefathers were not fun, but for the obvious, this is to say, to contain emergencies. Why should the present generation depart therefrom?



What makes the entire hullabaloo over the draft proposal more interesting and in fact mind-boggling is the admonition by no mean a personality as the Minister of Transport, with concurrent jurisdiction for Aviation, Hon. Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah, issuing a two-week ultimatum to Transporter and owners of high occupancy buses to provide emergency exit doors on their buses after visiting the twin accident scenes of Ekumfi and Kintampo where over seventy persons perished. What informed this directive and what has changed since to warrant a single door.



I trust you will consider the above submission dispassionately in our overall interest and especially, the commuting public. If you have any further questions and or clarification thereon, please do not hesitate to contact me.