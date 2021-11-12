Rich culture of Ghanaian reviewed in art works

The youths are been advised to show interest in theatre arts

Director of Drama and renowned actor Mr. Semevo Mawuli encourages citizens especially the youth, to find interest in making time for various productions to encourage the upcoming generation to engage more in theatre acts.

He said this in regards to the latest theatre production doped Ayiyii. According to him, diversification is important in every aspect and Ayiyii comprises diverse cultures put together and a singular act with the aid of the three resident groups which are the key features of the performing arts theatre, the drama, dance and music.



Ayiyii which is to happen on November 13 and 14, 2021 at 7 pm each night is a program that highlights the richness in the Ghanaian culture from festivals and various events involved, specifically dance, music and acts.



Ayiyii goes beyond these three areas as it brings to light the insufficiency of human needs and desires as well as the consequences that come with greed, where Ayiyii the main character is seen traveling to various regions in search of more ideas to satisfy his curiosities.



He adopts easily in every region as he acquires various skills and uses them for his personal gain.



The play ended as he was caught and stripped of most assets he stole during his visit to the various regions. Ornaments like gold and other valuables.

The ancient cultures in Ghana have seen a massive spread in the nation and beyond through arts.



The National Theatre since 1992 has been an art industry dealing in creativity in terms of fashion, music, languages, dance, and various productions.



Art is an avenue of resolving various problems and creating relief, hence this program can not be a wonderful experience without your presence, come with your friends to have a wonderful experience as you help promote Ghanacity.



In line with the Theatre's vision, "To be the beacon of the Performing Arts in Ghana" various programs and artworks by Ghanaians here and abroad like Ayiyii show the effortless struggles in maintaining and sustaining the Ghanaian culture.