Sacking of Commissioner of GRA custom, good news to all young Ghanaians

Colonel Kwadwo Damoah (Rtd.)

You are a small boy, I can give birth to you, I have been here for so many years, where were you when we were suffering for this facility, I have done this, I have done that...

These are some of the comments that come out of some elderly ones when young people criticize their decisions and corrupt acts.



The sacking of Col. Damoah as a Commissioner of GRA custom is good news that all young Ghanaians that are concerned with nation-building need to celebrate.



Day in and day out, at our various facilities and agencies, young people dare not criticize elderly ones in managerial positions.



The investigation done by The Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, in the Labianca tax evasion case, gave recommendations that suggest that the customs boss needs to make some changes to the way he handles his position.



Instead of analysing the recommendation, as usual, the reply was that the Special Prosecutor is a small boy, and that was followed by threats.

This is the usual thing young Ghanaians face at their respective workplaces.



We dare not question the decisions of elderly ones.



When a young Ghanaian questions corrupt acts by leaders in management positions, it is deemed as a war against all elderly ones in that facility or environment.



They find ways and means to gang against that young Ghanaian whistle-blower.



They support the elderly one, shield him and rather reprimand the young one

Our cultural values may play a role in that mindset, however, we need to change such mindset.



The elderly ones are not always right. We don't need to gang against young whistle-blowers to honour old age.



Old age must be honoured with goodness, and acts of nation binding not mere accumulation of ages.



Elders are not always right, ganging against young ones that report or question corrupt acts can only breed corruption and make it grow horns.



The habit of some facility managers, and leaders of government agencies of always shielding their elderly corrupt mates, only send signals to young ones that corruption and its associated act is what our society honours.

As young ones in our various work places, we have high hopes in building Ghana and applying the fine values we believe in, however, from our experiences, it seems some elderly will go to every length, to make sure they corrupt young ones too.



The partnership in honouring moral turpitude in the name of Old age can only destroy our nation.



If we allow the shielding of elderly ones and turn to pretend to condemn young whistle-blowers, our country may be ungovernable in the near future because when we the young ones finally adopt the bad habits, am pretty sure, we will do it in grand styles, which will be more advanced than the level of corruption we are seeing now.



In the end, our country is all of us and as Ghanaians, that will be the ultimate loser.



I will like to thank the president for such a bold step. That has given me hope and I call on all discouraged young ones to let this motivate them, and never to give up on nation-building.

Let it be known that, the young ones also have brains, we know what is right and what is wrong.



Do take our criticism seriously, and stop ganging against young people in the name of honouring old age.