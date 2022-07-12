Saeed Muaz Jibril: A toucher and transformer of lives

Saeed Muaz Jibril, Minister for the Savannah region

Dear Minister for the Savannah region, Mr. Saeed Muaz Jibril, permit me to celebrate you on this special day. But before I do that, let me first say say 'Kulhawallahu" 3 times for Mma Dari Soale and Mallam Alhassan Seidu Sakara both of blessed memory for their holy matrimony brought you forth.

May Allah continue to show mercy on their soul and brighten their graves. I believe they are happy anywhere they are as you make them proud.



You are a bridge between people and their dreams. You have breathed air into many who were at the point of death and gasping for air and provided a reservoir of water to quench the thirst of others who at a point had no modicum of water to drink.



Through your efforts, many youths in the Savannah region who were dejected and rejected by their family and friends are gainfully employed and contributing to the family budget. One spectacular attribute of you that is worth emulating by all is the fact that your acts of help and benevolence have no political, tribal, or geographical boundaries.



Whoever comes your way meets your kind gestures, help and acts of benevolence when you are able and capable. Sir, you have molded and shaped many lives as a teacher and politician. Students who tasted your tutelage, teachers who worked under you when you were a Senior Housemaster and an assistant headmaster in charge of academics, and those who worked under you in whatever capacity are living testimonies to your kindness, and ability to motivate and inspire and carry along your followers. To be sincere, your masters degree certificate in human resource management you acquired has positively imparted a lot in you.



Your journey in your career as a teacher and a politician is worth emulating. You move at your pace and a step at a time. Many could not understand why you rejected many opportunities to teach in well-endowed senior high schools and teacher training colleges but to continue to teach in a less- endowed school like NDESCO for over 24 years.



Indeed, it is now some of us have come to terms with your usual statement that one should not be in hurry but religiously follow his or her schedule. It is when you are appointed the MCE for the West Gonja Municipal Assembly in 2017 that some of us quite remember your admonishment to us that we should never be in a hurry in whatever we do.

You have also always stressed the point that we should always put in mind that no condition in life is permanent. I quite remember a narration you gave that we should always treat every human with respect despite their status in life and you buttressed it with an anecdote that you were appointed an MCE in 2017 same time with someone who was once an electoral area coordinator when you were a constituency secretary.



Sir, it is my prayer that Allah add more years to you. May He keep guarding and protecting you. May Allah move you to higher heights so that you keep touching and transforming lives.



Happy birthday Sir.



It is your boy



Iddi Adam Osman