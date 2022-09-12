Salifu Sa-eed, the agenda of the NPP breaking the eight

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) thrives on the leadership of service, which is well documented in the NPP 2020 manifesto and reiterated by H.E. Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo "We have an excellent message, as set out in our Manifesto, Leadership of service: protecting our progress, transforming Ghana for all.”

Protecting the NPP's progress over the last four years, transforming Ghana for all and servant-leadership, as demonstrated by Salifu Sa-eed to the delight of all in the Bimbilla Constituency are the foundation of the NPP’s objective of ‘breaking the eight (8).’



Some observers afar think that Salifu Sa-eed is a Member of Parliament, and others also presume he is still the President's representative in the northern region due to his service to the Constituency. Salifu Sa-eed is determined to give true meaning to the NPP's 'Leadership of Service' by being a servant-leader to the people of the Bimbilla Constituency, contrary to the popular belief that leaders can only bring development if they are appointees of a ruling government or MPs of a ruling party.



Hon. Salifu Sa-eed on September 9, 2022, made a donation of a couple of items including three-hundred bags of cement, a cheque amount of GhȻ10,000.00, forty-eight trips of river sand and others to the ‘Bimbilla Cemetery Committee’. This donation was a response to an appeal by the Committee to him and the general public to support the construction of a fence wall around the cemetery.



The construction of the wall becomes necessary following complains of unscrupulous people engaging in unacceptable activities in the cemetery and encroachment of the lands earmarked for the cemetery expansion project in the future.



Prior to this support for the fence wall, the former Northern Regional Minister made similar interventions. In july 2020, Hon. Saalifu Sa-eed partnered with a Turkish philanthropist to execute development projects in the Bimbilla Constituency. So far, the partnership has provided financial assistance to 400 people and a scholarship for one student to study in Turkey.

The partnership once again delivered three mechanized boreholes to three water-stressed areas in Bimbilla. The electoral areas included Japanese, Jangbe, and Kunkuna.



Salifu Sa-eed is a straightforward servant. This sets him apart from others who believe in 'leader first,' perhaps to satisfy an unusual power drive or to acquire material possessions. He is the type of leader and party-strong advocate who should be the face of the NPP in its attempt to break the eight-year streak in the 2024 general elections. Ghanaian voters are well-informed and understand who represents their interests.



Salifu Sa-eed's humility has made him a household name among people from all walks of life, including party functionaries in the Bimbilla Constituency. His humble nature prevailed upon him to canvass support for the NPP parliamentary candidate in the 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020 elections, upholding the NPP's dominance in the constituency.



All the NPP needs is more Salifu Sa-eeds to deliver service-leadership and instill hope in the grassroots. With personalities like Salifu Sa-eed, breaking the eight is a possibility. The year 2024 is still with the Lord.