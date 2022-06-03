0
Samuel Abu Jinapor's forest farce

Samuel Abu Jinapor

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: Nana Frema Busia

God installed Achimota Forest FOR REST

Samuel Abu Jinapor’s declassification is a Heist

It is a “try and see” Double

Redouble corruption Test

Do not let them for a minute Rest

This wound should not Fester for their Feast

Get behind the Steer

Get a Seat

SEEK to See

Expose their Ease

From 90 to plus 198 double corruption to plus 361.5 double double corruption?

Is it or is it not 649 primeval acres already leased that need Release?

Achimota forest they must not Squeeze

We shall not be Teased

Let declassification Cease

From the corruption Disease

Let the government Freeze

And We shall breathe free

Columnist: Nana Frema Busia
