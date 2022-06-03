Samuel Abu Jinapor's forest farce

Fri, 3 Jun 2022 Source: Nana Frema Busia
God installed Achimota Forest FOR REST
Samuel Abu Jinapor’s declassification is a Heist
It is a “try and see” Double
Redouble corruption Test
Do not let them for a minute Rest
This wound should not Fester for their Feast
Get behind the Steer
Get a Seat
SEEK to See
Expose their Ease
From 90 to plus 198 double corruption to plus 361.5 double double corruption?
Is it or is it not 649 primeval acres already leased that need Release?
Achimota forest they must not Squeeze
We shall not be Teased
Let declassification Cease
From the corruption Disease
Let the government Freeze
And We shall breathe free
Columnist: Nana Frema Busia
WATCH TWI NEWS