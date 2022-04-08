0
Sarah Adwoa Safo must be sacked as Minister for Women, Children, Social Protection

Mbalba Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba is the author of this piece

Fri, 8 Apr 2022 Source: Dickson Boadi

Hon Adwoa Safo is the designated Minister responsible for protecting and safeguarding the most vulnerable children and women in Ghana.

However, she has abandoned her post for a considerable period and now it has been alleged by Hon. Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka that she is in the United States protecting her own children at the expense of all the vulnerable children and women in Ghana.

The Ministry of Women, Children, and Social Protection is the lead ministry in the protection of the most vulnerable and disadvantaged in our country, and should not and cannot be headless or without a substantive minister for such a long period.

In the light of the above and other reasons, may I humbly call on well-meaning Ghanaians and the civil societies, especially those working in the field of social protection to demand an immediate sacking of Hon Adwoa Safo as a Minister by President Akufo-Addo, please?

Columnist: Dickson Boadi
