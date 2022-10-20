Sarcastic: NDC wants Ghana’s economy to collapse so that they can take over power from NPP

File photo of the NPP and NDC flags

We understand that the present situation is challenging and that Ghana's economic future is rather bleak. The less spoken about the growing inflation and the shaky Ghana cedi, the better. As citizens, we want things to start coming together as soon as possible.

In any circumstance, a lousy economy will make us despondent because as humans, we yearn for comfort. While the people pray for recovery and solace, NDC hopes that the situation persists. This situation's paradox and irony are ludicrous and anti-democratic.



One would have assumed that NDC would be everywhere offering alternatives for Ghanaians to consider to restore the trust that if we gave them power, we might have better results than NPP at this vital time when the country's economic predicament begs for solutions.



The critical question that arises is: Does NDC want Ghana's economy to crash to increase its chances of winning elections again? Once more, is NDC aiming to replace the NPP in 2025 with a very terrible economy? It's amazing how the NDC is constantly attempting to capitalize on bad news and present a bleak picture of Ghana's economy.



I sometimes think that our democratic system was wrongly orientated from the beginning. There isn't an alternative party that can persuade the populace with better ideas.



It all revolves around wishing the economy would collapse so that Ghanaians would vote one party out and elect another. Should we keep celebrating as a nation the fact that the government hasn't done anything to increase our chances or is failing?

Sarcastically, NDC is expecting that NPP will give them a bankrupt economy before the 2024 elections. As you can probably imagine, they'll also end up criticizing NPP for handling the economy poorly, as if they weren't aware that is what they wanted while in opposition.



Ghana needs to alter its long-standing democratic system to further its development agenda. Politics should be regarded as a way to serve the country selflessly rather than as a way for party adherents to make a living.



Naturally, Ghanaians would be tempted to vote the NDC back into power, but they should keep in mind that NDC would eventually inherit the failing economy they are currently jubilating about.



With each new government constituted, we will continue to pass the time while development is provided piecemeal. We urge the NDC to bring on board better solutions rather than desiring Ghana's economic doom, as it is said that a prophet who foretells a nation's destruction will also suffer that eventual destruction.