Scaling the walls of life part 9

As soon as Kwesi confirmed that what his friend said was the truth, his parents and other members of his family asked permission to have a private discussion amongst themselves which was allowed.

Several minutes after the private meeting, an uncle of Kwesi, a spokesperson for his family started with an apology on behalf of his nephew but said they don't think he did what he is taking responsibility for. He said Kwesi might have made those claims out of confusion. Knowing very well of the consequences of Kwesi's admission, his family possibly coached him to deny. He then told the gathering that though his friends advised him to take my uncle and I to a shrine, he never did it.



The chief was so angry about this development that he gave Kwesi two weeks to think about his sudden change of mind and come back. He told the Meeting that if the case before him is not resolved, he will refer it to the Okyehene's palace at Kyebi. The meeting was adjourned.



With the court case against me thrown out, little did I know that the plaintiff will think of going back to the High Court, but he did. I had intel that there was a plan to serve me with another writ. I was depressed! Not because I didn't have a good case, but because I didn't have enough money for a second legal battle.



The fact of the matter is that the person claiming ownership of the land didn't have the authority to do so, and so he had contacted someone he calls his family head who it is believed didn't even know where the land under litigation is, to give him a Power of Attorney to pursue the case. I got to know that this family head or Abusuapanin is a relative of my late father-in-law so I asked my wife to talk to him to rescind his decision to give out a Power of Attorney, but he didn't agree.



I contacted someone who knows the children of the Abusuapanin for them to talk to their father that the person litigating with me is just using him for his selfish interest, but that didn't also work.

I again, contacted the pastor of the Abusuapanin for him to talk to his church member. I forwarded copies of all the relevant documents on the land for him to understand my point. The pastor got back to me with a response from the Abusuapanin that the land in contention is their family property and can't let go.



I was on the farm one day when I got a hint that a bailiff will be coming to serve me that morning. Apparently, an informant had spied on me and given the signal that I was around so they should come and serve me with the writ. I locked up myself in my bedroom in my farmhouse and told my workers that they should tell anyone who comes to look for me I have gone back to Accra.



About an hour later another spy came to ask of me but was told I had just left for Accra. The plaintiff and the bailiff I was told were waiting in a taxi somewhere close for the signal to proceed. They had to abort their plans based on the information given to them by their informant. I was a prisoner in the bedroom for the whole day and left for Accra at dawn the following day.



